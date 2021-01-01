Zone 16: 12 officers decorated with new ranks

Twelve police officers from Zone 16, Bayelsa State were yesterday promoted to higher ranks. The printed officers include the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), SP Ikwo Kevin. Decorating the officers at the zone, the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of the zone, Austin Agbonlahor, charged them on selfless service to the country. Congratulating the newly promoted officers on their welldeserved elevation, Agbonlahor charged them to deploy their intellect and demonstrate sound professional judgement in their decisions at all times.

The AIG also called on officers serving in the zone to commit themselves to service of the nation and humanity at large. He said: “This promotion comes with higher responsibility. So, in all you do, always have that at the back of your mind. “Double efforts at carrying out your duties professionally, especially at this time that the nation and the world are faced with a series of security challenges. “I advise you to remain steadfast as you face tougher challenges in your career.”

Agbonlahor also advised them to always remain loyal to the police authority, in order to succeed in their career. Speaking on behalf of the elevated officers, DCP Sermion Udom commended the Presidency and the Police Service Commission (PSC) for finding them worthy of promotion. He said the promotion was a call to higher responsibility; to the general public and the nation at large.

Udom pledged, on behalf of the officers, to put in their best to protect the lives and property of citizens at all times. The newly promoted officers are Udom, Aaron Bassey and F. S. Ekanem, as Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), while Hassan Yahaya got promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). Other ACPs are Suleiman Abdulahi, Damola Victor, Abdukarim Nuhu, Adamu Danusa, Bello Tukur and Elemuba Eugene. The ZPPRO, Kevin, was promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police alongside Ewebelem Basil. The newly created Zone 16, comprises Bayelsa and Rivers states only.

Like this: Like Loading...