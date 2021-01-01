Metro & Crime

Zone 16: 12 officers decorated with new ranks

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Twelve police officers from Zone 16, Bayelsa State were yesterday promoted to higher ranks. The printed officers include the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), SP Ikwo Kevin. Decorating the officers at the zone, the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of the zone, Austin Agbonlahor, charged them on selfless service to the country. Congratulating the newly promoted officers on their welldeserved elevation, Agbonlahor charged them to deploy their intellect and demonstrate sound professional judgement in their decisions at all times.

The AIG also called on officers serving in the zone to commit themselves to service of the nation and humanity at large. He said: “This promotion comes with higher responsibility. So, in all you do, always have that at the back of your mind. “Double efforts at carrying out your duties professionally, especially at this time that the nation and the world are faced with a series of security challenges. “I advise you to remain steadfast as you face tougher challenges in your career.”

Agbonlahor also advised them to always remain loyal to the police authority, in order to succeed in their career. Speaking on behalf of the elevated officers, DCP Sermion Udom commended the Presidency and the Police Service Commission (PSC) for finding them worthy of promotion. He said the promotion was a call to higher responsibility; to the general public and the nation at large.

Udom pledged, on behalf of the officers, to put in their best to protect the lives and property of citizens at all times. The newly promoted officers are Udom, Aaron Bassey and F. S. Ekanem, as Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), while Hassan Yahaya got promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). Other ACPs are Suleiman Abdulahi, Damola Victor, Abdukarim Nuhu, Adamu Danusa, Bello Tukur and Elemuba Eugene. The ZPPRO, Kevin, was promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police alongside Ewebelem Basil. The newly created Zone 16, comprises Bayelsa and Rivers states only.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Amotekun arrests three kidnappers in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Operatives of the newly inaugurated Ondo State Security Network otherwise known as Amotekun Corps have apprehended three suspected kidnappers. Members of the threeman gang were nabbed by operatives of the indigenous security outfit following the abduction of a businessman, Mr. Kunle Agbayewa, at his sawmill at Idoani in Ose Local Government Area of the state. […]
Metro & Crime

Kalu, Nkole, others want permanent solution to Abia, C’River boundary problem

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, UMUAHIA

The Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North in the upper legislative chamber, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed concern over the incessant boundary clashes between the Isu Community in Arochukwu Council Area of Abia State and their Utuama neighbours in Biase Council of Cross River State, which has claimed many lives and properties […]
Metro & Crime

Madam uses blade, pestle to torture 14-year-old housemaid

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

    A 14-year-old old girl, Joy, has narrated how her madam, Adekemi, tortured her with a blade, pestle and stick.   The girl, who was rescued by Esther Child Rights Foundation, has been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters (NAPTIP).   Joy said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica