Zone 16 AIG promises to support Bayelsa Police Command

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 16, Austin Agbonlahor has promised to support the Bayelsa State Command in anyway possible to encourage it boost its operations, noting that the crime rate in the state has reduced under the new Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli.
Speaking on Wednesday while delivering a lecture to mark his maiden tour of the state Police Command, the AIG urged residents to support the police in the fight against sea piracy and other crimes in the newly created zone.
He promised to ensure that the issue of shortage of personnel would be given the needed attention to beef up the command, calling on the command to step up their intelligence efforts to ease quick response against crime.
The AIG said: “The essence of community policing is for everybody to get involved. Quick response is very important and how do we respond if we do not get distress calls early enough?
“The CP is only a few months here and if you can be sincere to yourselves, since he came, the crime rate has dropped. You can see that he is working hard to bring it down to the barest minimum and l am counting on all of us because this challenge is for everybody.”
Earlier in his welcome address, the Police Commissioner, Mike Okoli had raised concerns which include shortage of man power, operational logistics and sea piracy among others.

