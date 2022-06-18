Zone 16 AIG resumes, promises to check crimes

The newly appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 16, comprising of Bayelsa and Rivers state, Ayim Abraham Eging, has formally resumed duites. He was appointed following the death of the former AIG in charge of the zone, Don Awunah, who died after a brief illness.

Addressing the officer’s and men of the zone at his maiden address during the week at the zonal headquarters, Yenagoa, he assured them of his commitment to ridding the zone of all forms of crimes and criminality to the barest minimum if not entirely eradicated in the zone. Eging, however, called for the support of men and opfficers, while urging the public to partner with the police in order to make the zone for them. He said that community policing has come to stay, tasking the public on offering useful information to better the lives, noting that any information offered will be treated with utmost confidentiality. Promising to eradicate Keke robbery in Yenagoa and its environs, he said he will deploy his expertise in the areas that crime is prevalent but assured that then police was not going to work in isolation.

He also promised to double the synergy between the police and her sister agencies to stamp out maritime crimes, adding that with the help of the Marine police, the zone will achieve a lot in that area. Eging said; “I’m here to ensure the people of Bayelsa and Rivers state are brought closer for us to work together. We have come to secure the people of Bayelsa and Rivers states and there must always be collective responsibility and cooperation to enable us achieve the needed objective.

We have to work together because police cannot work in isolation without involving the communities. ‘‘We have to bring the people closer to us so that we can build confidence and trust. If we stay in isolation without bringing the people closer, how will they know us” Fortunately I’m one of the sons of the South South and I will never let you down. We will work closely to make sure that we build that confidence in the people we are going to work with. “We will make sure that we solidify our operations with the sister agencies and the media to stamp out these problems. Crimes cannot be resolved without cooperation. We will make sure the community is closer to the police no matter where they are whether in the Maritime area or in the land that will give us edge over the criminals because the criminals are not spirits and they don’t operate in space. They live within us. They are our children even if they are strangers. So the community people know them, that is why our royal fathers have to assist us. “As far as zone 16 is concerned, I have my competent officers who are working with me. Criminality is a problem and we need to solve it.’’

