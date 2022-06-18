News

Zone 16 AIG resumes, promises to check crimes

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The newly appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 16, comprising of Bayelsa and Rivers state, Ayim Abraham Eging, has formally resumed duites. He was appointed following the death of the former AIG in charge of the zone, Don Awunah, who died after a brief illness.

Addressing the officer’s and men of the zone at his maiden address during the week at the zonal headquarters, Yenagoa, he assured them of his commitment to ridding the zone of all forms of crimes and criminality to the barest minimum if not entirely eradicated in the zone. Eging, however, called for the support of men and opfficers, while urging the public to partner with the police in order to make the zone for them. He said that community policing has come to stay, tasking the public on offering useful information to better the lives, noting that any information offered will be treated with utmost confidentiality. Promising to eradicate Keke robbery in Yenagoa and its environs, he said he will deploy his expertise in the areas that crime is prevalent but assured that then police was not going to work in isolation.

He also promised to double the synergy between the police and her sister agencies to stamp out maritime crimes, adding that with the help of the Marine police, the zone will achieve a lot in that area. Eging said; “I’m here to ensure the people of Bayelsa and Rivers state are brought closer for us to work together. We have come to secure the people of Bayelsa and Rivers states and there must always be collective responsibility and cooperation to enable us achieve the needed objective.

We have to work together because police cannot work in isolation without involving the communities. ‘‘We have to bring the people closer to us so that we can build confidence and trust. If we stay in isolation without bringing the people closer, how will they know us” Fortunately I’m one of the sons of the South South and I will never let you down. We will work closely to make sure that we build that confidence in the people we are going to work with. “We will make sure that we solidify our operations with the sister agencies and the media to stamp out these problems. Crimes cannot be resolved without cooperation. We will make sure the community is closer to the police no matter where they are whether in the Maritime area or in the land that will give us edge over the criminals because the criminals are not spirits and they don’t operate in space. They live within us. They are our children even if they are strangers. So the community people know them, that is why our royal fathers have to assist us. “As far as zone 16 is concerned, I have my competent officers who are working with me. Criminality is a problem and we need to solve it.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bishop Okpaleke lauds late Enukeme’s contribution human development

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia, Most Reverend Peter Okpaleke, said that God has special purpose for creating mankind. He made the assertion during a Homily at Saint John’s Catholic Parish, Nnewi, at a requiem for the repose of the soul of the fallen first Vice Chairman of Diocese Awka Catholic Pastoral Council and […]
News

$1.6bn oil fraud: Court adjourns Omokore’s, others trial until Feb.33

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal High Court, Abuja yesterday adjourned until February 23, the trial of Jide Omokore, Atlantic Energy Brass Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited for alleged money laundering and procurement fraud to the tune of $1.6 billion.   Also charged with Omokore are Victor Briggs, former managing director, Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC and […]
News Top Stories

Obaseki reconciles with Oshiomhole, says no personal grudge with ex-APC Chair

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin City

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki at the weekend in Auchi reconciled with his predecessor and godfather, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, admitting that he has no personal grudges against the former All Progressive Congress (APC) Chairman.   But dislikes his style of politics. Obaseki disclosed this to journalists in Auchi, Etsako-West Local Government Area of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica