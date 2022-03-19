News

Zone 6 Police accuse PHEDC of attempt to defraud it

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

The Zone 6 of the Nigeria Police Force has accused the Zonal Manager of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC), Mr. Collins Igwe of an attempt to defraud the zone. A press release by the Zonal Public Relations Officer, Nelson Okpabi, said the PHEDC zonal manager mounted an industrial meter at the headquarters of Zone 6 with intent to defraud the Zone. The release reads: “The attention of Zone 6 Police Headquarters Calabar, has been drawn to the mendacious publication making the rounds on social media handles that “AIG Usman Gomna arrests PHED Regional Manager illegally.

“The Zone under the dynamic leadership of AIG Usman Sule Gomna, has been civil and highly professional in the discharge of its policing duties with respect to human rights. Mr. Collins is fully aware that Zone 6 is a Federal establishment not the property of the AIG and knows where to channel his outrageous bills to if any. “This development is disturbing to the Zone, hence the compelling need to state the true position and disabuse the minds of the public with regards to the veracious publication being circulated.

“That the Zone is federal establishment not the property or residential quarters of the AIG “That installing an industrial metre in an office that has no factory is fraudulent and a gross violation of customer’s right. . “That after a round table agreement on payment modalities in addition government allocation for electricity, courtesy of the peace loving AIG, the Zone had not defaulted to warrant disconnection without notification by the PHED against the laid down procedures. “That the act of disconnecting the Zone or anyone without prior information is criminal and negates section 9 and 10 of the Miscellaneous Offences Act chapter M17. The Zone will definitely approach the NERC with this misconduct.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekiti Assembly endorses Fayemi for 2023 Presidential race

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State House of Assembly yesterday endorsed Governor Kayode Fayemi for the 2023 presidential election, saying the governor was more than qualified to lead the country out of the woods. Although the governor had not openly declared interest for the nation’s topmost job, the Assembly expressed its support and determination to work with well-meaning Nigerians […]
News

Buhari: We’ll be transparent in implementation of 2021 budget

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has given the assurance that his government would be transparent in the implementation of the 2921 budget as passed by the National Assembly. He gave the assurance yesterday in Daura, Katsina State while speaking to newsmen after the registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In a statement made […]
News Top Stories

FG releases N1.9trn for capital projects, COVID-19

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

…targets N850bn from unclaimed dividends   Minister: No more fuel subsidy       The Federal Government has so far released N1.80 trillion for capital projects ex  ecution in the 2020 budget, representing 89 per cent of the provisions in the fiscal document  Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, who confirmed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica