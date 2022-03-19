Zone 6 Police accuse PHEDC of attempt to defraud it

The Zone 6 of the Nigeria Police Force has accused the Zonal Manager of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC), Mr. Collins Igwe of an attempt to defraud the zone. A press release by the Zonal Public Relations Officer, Nelson Okpabi, said the PHEDC zonal manager mounted an industrial meter at the headquarters of Zone 6 with intent to defraud the Zone. The release reads: “The attention of Zone 6 Police Headquarters Calabar, has been drawn to the mendacious publication making the rounds on social media handles that “AIG Usman Gomna arrests PHED Regional Manager illegally.

“The Zone under the dynamic leadership of AIG Usman Sule Gomna, has been civil and highly professional in the discharge of its policing duties with respect to human rights. Mr. Collins is fully aware that Zone 6 is a Federal establishment not the property of the AIG and knows where to channel his outrageous bills to if any. “This development is disturbing to the Zone, hence the compelling need to state the true position and disabuse the minds of the public with regards to the veracious publication being circulated.

“That the Zone is federal establishment not the property or residential quarters of the AIG “That installing an industrial metre in an office that has no factory is fraudulent and a gross violation of customer’s right. . “That after a round table agreement on payment modalities in addition government allocation for electricity, courtesy of the peace loving AIG, the Zone had not defaulted to warrant disconnection without notification by the PHED against the laid down procedures. “That the act of disconnecting the Zone or anyone without prior information is criminal and negates section 9 and 10 of the Miscellaneous Offences Act chapter M17. The Zone will definitely approach the NERC with this misconduct.”

