Zone Senate Presidency to South East -Group tells APC

A leading support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths Sentinel has advised the national leadership of the party to zone the office of the Senate President for the incoming 10th National Assembly to the South East geopolitical zone in order to do justice to the political agreement between the North and the South, enhance and strengthen national integration. In a statement issued to journalists in Abuja yesterday by the South East Coordinator of the group, Mr. Brown Agunanne, the group said in line with the resolutions of the Progressives Governors Forum of the party that power should swap between the North and the South, the Office of the Senate President should naturally be zoned to the Southeast since the outgoing occupant of the office hails from the Northeast geopolitical zone. The group noted that in the South, the Southwest produced the Vice President and Speaker for the outgoing administration but now has the Presidentelect. The South-South already has the office of the Deputy Senate President while the Southeast only has the Senate Chief Whip despite being one of largest ethnic groups in the country.

