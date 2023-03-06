Zone Senate Presidency To Southeast – Group Tells APC

A leading support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Youths Sentinel has advised the National leadership of the party to zone the office of the Senate President for the incoming 10th National Assembly to the Southeast geopolitical zone.

In a statement issued on Monday by its Southeast Coordinator, Brown Agunanne said the Senate Presidency need to be zoned to the Southeast in order to do justice to the political agreement between the North and the South, to enhance and strengthen national integration.

Agunanne said that in line with the resolutions of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) of the party that power should swap between the North and the South, the Office of the Senate President should naturally be zoned to the Southeast since the outgoing occupant of the office hails from the Northeast geopolitical zone.

The group noted that in the South, the Southwest produced the Vice President and Speaker for the outgoing administration but now has the President-elect.

The South-South already has the office of the Deputy Senate President while the Southeast only has the Senate Chief Whip despite being one of the largest ethnic groups in the country.

The group added that denying the region the post of the Senate President may give rise to the propaganda fueling agitations for self-determination in the zone, noting that the party should be meticulous in managing our victory and diversity.

Therefore, equity and justice demand that the office of the Senate President be zoned to the Southeast geopolitical zone for the sake of political correctness, ethnic balancing and visible national integration

The zone is qualified and has produced a ranking Senator for the APC despite the tsunami wrecked in the region by the opposition parties.

