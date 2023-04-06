Zone Senate President, Deputy Speaker To S/South, S/East, Northern Group Tells APC

As the race for the Senate Presidency and Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly hots up, a Northern group, Northerners for good governance (NGG) has called on the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the position of Senate President and that of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives to South-South and South East respectively in the interest of equity, peace and fairness.

The group said zoning the two positions to South-South and South East will give Christians a sense of belonging in the new administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu will take off on May 29 next month.

It added that if the two positions are given to the two zones, it will douse the tension created in the country as a result of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC which produced Tinubu as the President of the country and Shettima as the Vice President in the just concluded general elections in the country.

National President of the Northerners For Good Governance, Comrade Musa Yahaya Ibrahim stated this in a statement made available to journalists.

He called on the APC leadership and the President-Elect, Tinubu to pay special attention to the zoning of key positions of the National Assembly and carry all the zones in the country along in the zoning.

He noted that in fairness, the Speaker of the House of Representatives should come from North Central and urged APC and Tinubu to consider the zone for the position.

He said, “As a group, we reflected on the leadership hijack of 2015 which saw the federal lawmakers emplacing leaders against the plans of the ruling party leadership – a development which affected the relationship between the legislative and the executive arm all through the life span of that government.

“To avert its reoccurrence, we are, therefore, calling on the ruling party to guide the process that would produce the leadership of the 10th National Assembly by zoning the positions.

“The Nigerian Senate has ten principal officers, namely; Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Majority Leader, Minority Leader, Chief Whip, Minority Chief Whip, Deputy Majority Leader, Deputy Minority Leader, Deputy Chief Whip and Deputy Minority Whip. The above is also true of the House of Representatives.

“Considering the outcome of the 2023 presidential and national assembly elections and the events which preceded it, it is only right for the leadership of the APC to accommodate all the zones in zoning the national assembly positions, as this will undoubtedly douse tension in the country. It will further ensure equity and balance of power among the country’s geopolitical zones to strengthen national unity and cohesion.

“We are urging the APC leadership and president-elect to pay special attention to the zoning of key offices and political positions in the next administration. We are optimistic that if this is done, peace will return to the troubled areas in the country and some of these senseless killings will end.

“The president-elect needs an atmosphere of tranquillity to restore hope to Nigerians. Besides, the Renewed Hope vision can only be achieved if the enabling environment is provided.

“As a group, our primary interest is the unity and prosperity of the nation, and this can be achieved by promoting a government of national inclusion, equity, and fairness. We are not in a position to make decisions for the ruling party and president-elect, but if we are to make suggestions, we would summarily allude as follows:

“That the Senate President and Deputy Speaker positions should be zoned to the South-South and South-East respectively. This will not only give the Christians a sense of belonging but will douse the tension in these areas created by the Muslim-Muslim ticket. Besides, the South West and North East are already occupying the president and vice president positions, so it will be wise to relinquish the Senate President and Deputy Speaker positions to the South-South and South East.

“That the Deputy Senate President should be zoned to the North West. It will, however, be strategic and deserving for the party to zone the position of Deputy Senate President to the North West. This will help in building on the party’s presence in the zone, especially in Kano and other places where the opposition parties have hijacked.

“That, in fairness, the North Central deserves to produce the next Speaker because of the impressive performance of the APC in the zone in the last election and Rt. Hon. Idris Wase who is from North Central is best positioned for such an exalted office because of his experience and exemplary leadership as a former majority leader and now deputy speaker. He is a man who is accepted by all sections of the country.

“That among Gbajabiamila, El-Rufai, Fashola, Faleke and other contenders for the office of the Chief of Staff, Hon. Abiodun James Faleke has proven to be deserving of such office”.

