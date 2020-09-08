Zoning: 900 APC members defect to PDP in Sagbama

Nine hundred protesting members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party members on Tuesday stormed the Toru Orua country home of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Candidate, Henry Seriake Dickson, the immediate past governor of the State, to defect to the PDP in protest against the violation of the arrangement on zoning of the National Assembly seats in the Senatorial District.

The Senatorial ambition of former Deputy Governor, Peremobowei Ebebi, has caused division within the membership of his party, the APC In Sagbama Local Government Area.

The defectors, led by the former Chairman of the Ogobiri Youth Association, Mr. Ekadi Tonbiri Desire, were received on behalf of the State chapter of the PDP by the Sagbama Local Government Chairman of the PDP, Mr Ofoni Oyafikunmo, the Senatorial Vice Chairman, Mr Michael Magbisa, the Chairman Sagbama Local Government Area, Embeleakpo Alade.

The defectors included elders, women and youth’s leaders of APC from various communities including those in Ward 11, the largest in the local government area.

Spokesman of the group, Mr Ekadi Desire said that the APC members decided to pull out of the party because of the violation of the existing agreement on zoning of political offices between Sagbama and Ekeremor.

The youth leader said that it was common knowledge that the two National Assembly positions in the Senatorial District were shared between Ekeremor and Sagbama.

He said that it was inconceivable and provocative for the APC to field a candidate for the forthcoming Senatorial contest from Ekeremor when an Ekeremor son, Fred Agbedi, occupies the position of the House of Representatives.

In his remarks, Dickson said that the APC leadership was executing a deliberate plan to cause needless division and tension in the Senatorial District which shouldn’t be allowed.

