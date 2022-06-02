News

Zoning APC presidential ticket to North, suicidal – Dowells

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State and Coordinator, Movement for Better Nigeria (MBN), Dr. Paul Dowells, has described any attempt by the ruling party to zone its presidential ticket to the North as dead on arrival. There have been strong speculations that the leadership of APC is considering a Northern presidential candidate like the PDP, to have an edge in the 2023 presidential election. It was further speculated that among the reasons the APC shifted its primaries to June, 6, 2022 was to know where the candidate of the PDP will emerge from so as to replicate the same.

But, the MBN, in a press conference organized by its Coordinator, Paul Dowells, noted that giving a ticket to a northerner is not the yardstick for winning elections rather the pedigree and charisma of the person that would fly the party’s flag. He stressed that if APC wants to win the 2023 elections, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo should be considered either by consensus or nomination otherwise retaining the Aso rock may be an illusion after 2023.

 

Our Reporters

