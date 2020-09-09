Zoning arrangement: 900 APC members defect to PDP in Sagbama

Nine hundred members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday stormed the Toru Orua, country home of the immediate past Governor of the state, Seriake Dickson and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the state senatorial election, where they defected to the PDP.

The defectors were said to be protesting against the violation of the zoning arrangement for the National Assembly seats in the Senatorial District.

The senatorial ambition of former Deputy Governor, Peremobowei Ebebi, had continued to cause division within the membership of his party, the All Progressives Congress in Sagbama Local Government Area.

The defectors led by the former Chairman of the Ogobiri Youth Association, Mr. Ekadi Tonbiri Desire, were received on behalf of the state chapter of the PDP by the PDP Chairman of Sagbama Local Government, Ofoni Oyafikunmo; the Vice Chairman of the party in the senatorial district, Michael Magbisa; and the Chairman of Sagbama Local Government Council, Embeleakpo Alade.

Those, who defected, comprised leaders, women and youth leaders of APC in the various communities in Ward 11, the largest in the local government area

