Zoning: Ethnic nationalities insist on Southern successor to Buhari

We’ll mobilize, vote against ticket to north –Middle Belt Forum, PANDEF

Afenifere: Arrest insecurity first

For the umpteenth time, ethnic nationalities have said that the major political parties – All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People Democratic Party (PDP) should zone their presidential tickets to the south and that they would not support any party which does otherwise.

In separate interviews with Afenifere, the Middle Belt Forum and the Pan Niger Delta Forum, they unanimously submitted that they stand with the Southern Governors’ Forum, who rose from their meeting in Asaba, Delta State last year with the position that President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor must come from the south.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Comrade Jare Ajayi, said that the body’s position on this issue remains constant. He said: “We have said repeatedly that the country’s presidency in 2023 must shift to the Southern part of the country. Incidentally, our position is in line with that of the South and Middle Belt Leadership Forum (SMBLF), of which we are a part.”

Also, Ajayi added that the clamour for a Southern President in 2023 is in line with that of the 17 state governors in the country, particularly those in the South.

The Afenifere spokesman went further to say that there are some Governors and influential politicians in the North who are in support of the presidency coming to the South. “It can be recalled that the Southern Governors’ Forum as well as the SMBLF declared that any political party that fields a northern presidential candidate has already lost in the election.”

He was quick to say that while working towards 2023, it was very important that leaders and politicians quickly deal with the insecurity situation that is literally fast turning Nigeria into another Afghanistan. It is imperative to clip the wings of the terrorists.

He continued: “For 2023 to be successful, a stop must be put to wanton destruction of lives and properties in different parts of the country today.” Furthermore, Ajayi said that now that major political parties are moving into electing/ selecting candidates for the forthcoming elections, after completing their Conventions, they should make sure that they give their respective presidential tickets to aspirants of Southern extraction.

“While looking forward to 2023, the activities of bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, cultists and sundry criminals must be stopped. Otherwise, the elections may be in danger,” he concluded.

The National President, Middle belt Forum (MBF) Dr. Bitrus Pogu and the Convener, Middlebelt Patriotic Front (MPF), Comrade Ibrahim Bunu, both said they would mobilize and campaign against any political party that zones its Presidency to the North, instead of the South. In separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph in Jos, they said Nigeria was in dear need of a Southern President in 2023 that has the capacity to unite all Nigerians and also has the will to revive the economy for the development of the country.

Pogu noted that the position of the middle belt has been consistent that the 2023 Presidency should be zoned to the South, saying the middle belt position has not changed and it will not change.

He said: “Our position is consistent and it is that the President be zoned to the South. We have also indicated clearly that we will campaign against any political party that zones its President to the North. After 8 years of northern Presidency, it is now the turn of Southern Nigeria. Fairness and justice should prevail.”

He added that in 2019, the middle belt mobilized to support the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, which he said won, but was manipulated and he left to stay in Dubai.”

He said: “We gave him our mandate. We didn’t shy away from our responsibility and commitment. It is up to him to do the needful now and support the South candidate. He shouldn’t be talking that there is no zoning because he is a beneficiary of zoning.

Our stand is the Presidency should go to the South come 2023”. Speaking in the same vein, the Convener, Middlebelt Patriotic Front (MPF), Comrade Ibrahim Bunu, said what Nigeria needs now is a total support and maintaining the arrangement for the Presidency zoned to the South.

He said: “Nigerians need to take the bold step of electing a capable President that will create the conducive avenue for the creation of a new Constitution and as well restructure Nigeria where all critical issues are defined,resolved in order to stimulate desired growth”.

He said the Presidency should be zoned to the South for equity, justice and fair play, saying the majority of middle belt will stand and support the Southern Presidency come 2023. Also weighing in the Pan- Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) through its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, said: “Zoning and rotation of power between Southern and Northern Nigeria has existed since independence.

Those who are against zoning are doing so for selfish interest.” He continued: “They are merely promoting a very selfish and egoistic agenda to the extent that they think that they are the only people from a certain part of Nigeria that can become president of this country. It is very unfortunate. It is very insulting and very provocative.”

