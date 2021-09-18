Zoning: Face your frustration in APC, PDP govs tell Umahi

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have advised Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi not to drag the party into the frustration he is facing in his new party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi had left PDP to APC on the claim that his former PDP will not zone 2023 presidency to the South East.

The governor was quoted recently of having expressed doubt that the ruling party would pick its presidential candidate from the zone.

Director General of PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum, in a statement said PDP as an independent political party, has workable structures and method of doing things.

Maduabum stated that the party will take decision on “zoning political offices at the appropriate time. Even the APC has not taken any decision yet on zoning.

“Different groups and interests are advancing arguments to defend their positions as is required in a democracy. At the end of the day, decisions will be taken by each political party.”

According to him, PDP is determined in retrieving power from the APC in 2023: “And would craft strategies to achieve same in the national interest as APC currently represents an existential threat to Nigeria democracy and survival.

“Indeed all Nigerians have a duty and responsibility to end this long nightmare of APC misrule.”

