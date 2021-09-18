News

Zoning: Face your frustration in APC, PDP govs tell Umahi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have advised Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi not to drag the party into the frustration he is facing in his new party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi had left PDP to APC on the claim that his former PDP will not zone 2023 presidency to the South East.

The governor was quoted recently of having expressed doubt that the ruling party would pick its presidential candidate from the zone.

Director General of PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum, in a statement said PDP as an independent political party, has workable structures and method of doing things.

Maduabum stated that the party will take decision on “zoning political offices at the appropriate time. Even the APC has not taken any decision yet on zoning.

“Different groups and interests are advancing arguments to defend their positions as is required in a democracy. At the end of  the day, decisions will be taken by each political party.”

According to him, PDP is determined in retrieving power from the APC in 2023: “And would craft strategies to achieve same in the national interest as APC currently represents an existential threat to Nigeria democracy and survival.

“Indeed all Nigerians have a duty and responsibility to end this long nightmare of APC misrule.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Army: 62 fuel Jerry cans meant for Boko Haram recovered

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigerian Army has said fighting forces, Tuesday, recovered at least 62 jerrycans of premium motor spirit (PMS) during a raid operation in Kurkareta town of Yobe State. Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, made the disclosure in a statement, Wednesday. According to the Army, the operation was informed by actionable intelligence indicating […]
News Top Stories

Military undergoing strategic, operational changes –DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has given indication of ongoing reorganisation at strategic, administrative, operational and logistical levels. According to the DHQ, the major reorganisation followed the recent appointment of new set of Service Chiefs. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, made the disclosure, yesterday, at an operational briefing held at the Defence Headquarters. […]
News

Clark to Gumi: Don’t compare Niger Delta agitation with banditry in North-West

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Elder statesman and former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday charged Kadunabased, Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, to desist from equating the Niger Delta agitation for resource control and environmental justice with the activities of bandits operating in the North-West region of the country. Clark, who gave the advice at a virtual news […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica