News

Zoning: Final decision rests on NEC – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said only its National Executive Committee (NEC) will decide the zone that will produce next year’s presidential candidate.

PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, who spoke when he received the report of the 37-member Zoning Committee on Tuesday, said the report would be transmitted to NEC to make a final decision.

“This decision will be known to party members across the country and all Nigerians who are eagerly awaiting the final decision of your committee,” Ayu told the members of the committee.

He noted the unity demonstrated by the committee members, and said there was no news of disagreement among them.

“We are very proud of the work you have done. We did not hear any rancour; we did not hear anybody even talking about what you discussed.”

Deputy Chairman of the committee, Ndudi Elumelu, who submitted the report on behalf of the Chairman, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, said the committee met twice and took a resolution, which was signed by all the members.

“Every member of the 37-man zoning committee had ample opportunity to make their submissions,” he explained.

Elumelu stated that he would not make known the content of the resolution reached “because our job is to finish, submit and theirs to take the decision”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate: No provision for N5,000 monthly stipends for 40m Nigerians

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Senate, yesterday disclosed that there is no budgetary provision for a N5,000 monthly transport allowance for 40 million Nigerians in lieu of the expected removal of fuel subsidy next year. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, had on Tuesday told journalists that the Federal Government will be doling out the […]
News

Man suspected of planning mass shooting at Walmart store arrested in Texas

Posted on Author Reporter

  A man suspected of planning a mass shooting was arrested in Texas after authorities intercepted a message that indicated he was “preparing to proceed”, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said in a statement on Sunday. Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, made a specific threat to target a local Walmart store, KCSO said in the […]
News

APC convention: Buhari meets NASS caucus, harps on unity

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the National Assembly and charged them to be united ahead of the party’s convention scheduled to hold tomorrow. Briefing newsmen after the meeting with the President, the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, said the principal officers of the ruling party were invited […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica