Zoning: Igbo leaders may explore consensus among aspirants

Some Igbo leaders will be meeting in Lagos tomorrow to formally react to the jettisoning of its zoning principle by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). South-East geopolitical zone has been voting for the PDP since the return of democracy in the country in 1999. At a time, all the five states in the zoning were PDP states.

At the moment, the party has highest number of National Assembly member

But the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), after its meeting on Wednesday, threw the ticket open for grab by aspirants from any part of the country.

Former Secretary of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ben Obi, told Sunday Telegraph that political leaders from the South-East will meet in Lagos tomorrow to chart the way forward. Obi described as painful, the denial of the zone of the PDP ticket, adding: “The position of the South- East was conveyed at that very meeting by Excellency, Dr. (Okwesilieze) Nwodo.

“We are going to meet some of our leaders in Lagos to be able to decide on which way to go. That position only happened after the Lagos meeting. It seems you can only achieve a president of a country on the platform of a political party.”

The leaders had met in Abuja sometime last month, and articulated their demands to the two major political parties, the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Though APC has not formally announced the zoning of its presidential ticket, it is mostly likely the party is going to toe the line of the PDP. Aspirants from the six geopolitical zones have obtained the party’s presidential nomination form.

Obi, who disclosed that the Lagos meeting would be across party lines, said the meeting might explore the possibility of a consensus candidate among Igbo aspirants, to brighten the region’s chances of clinching the tickets of the two major parties.

“It is part of what the meeting will resolve. If we are able to look at the aspirants at the moment from the South-East and see which one fits the ball and we would plead with the others to see if they can step aside.

At least, we will know that we give our best shot. I don’t want to preempt what the meeting will discuss,” he stated.

He listed the criteria to be considered to include, “somebody who is a bridge builder; somebody, who can unify the country; somebody, the other zones will be comfortable with and somebody, who has a track record that you can present. “So that would be the qualities of leaders we are looking for. Then temperament will count, his courage.

“In doing all of that, you also have to be mindful of the fact that you are telling people who made a lot of commitments; we would all go to engage them, discuss how they also ultimately will be included in the process of going forward.”

