News Top Stories

Zoning: Igbo leaders may explore consensus among aspirants

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA Comment(0)

Some Igbo leaders will be meeting in Lagos tomorrow to formally react to the jettisoning of its zoning principle by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). South-East geopolitical zone has been voting for the PDP since the return of democracy in the country in 1999. At a time, all the five states in the zoning were PDP states.

At the moment, the party has highest number of National Assembly member

But the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), after its meeting on Wednesday, threw the ticket open for grab by aspirants from any part of the country.

 

 

Former Secretary of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ben Obi, told Sunday Telegraph that political leaders from the South-East will meet in Lagos tomorrow to chart the way forward. Obi described as painful, the denial of the zone of the PDP ticket, adding: “The position of the South- East was conveyed at that very meeting by Excellency, Dr. (Okwesilieze) Nwodo.

 

“We are going to meet some of our leaders in Lagos to be able to decide on which way to go. That position only happened after the Lagos meeting. It seems you can only achieve a president of a country on the platform of a political party.”

The leaders had met in Abuja sometime last month, and articulated their demands to the two major political parties, the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

Though APC has not formally announced the zoning of its presidential ticket, it is mostly likely the party is going to toe the line of the PDP. Aspirants from the six geopolitical zones have obtained the party’s presidential nomination form.

 

Obi, who disclosed that the Lagos meeting would be across party lines, said the meeting might explore the possibility of a consensus candidate among Igbo aspirants, to brighten the region’s chances of clinching the tickets of the two major parties.

“It is part of what the meeting will resolve. If we are able to look at the aspirants at the moment from the South-East and see which one fits the ball and we would plead with the others to see if they can step aside.

At least, we will know that we give our best shot. I don’t want to preempt what the meeting will discuss,” he stated.

 

He listed the criteria to be considered to include, “somebody who is a bridge builder; somebody, who can unify the country; somebody, the other zones will be comfortable with and somebody, who has a track record that you can present. “So that would be the qualities of leaders we are looking for. Then temperament will count, his courage.

“In doing all of that, you also have to be mindful of the fact that you are telling people who made a lot of commitments; we would all go to engage them, discuss how they also ultimately will be included in the process of going forward.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: APC debunks report on primaries

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday faulted report about fixing a date for its primaries, insisting no decision has been taken on the issue. Reports on social media had claimed the ruling party had fixed April 30 for the primaries. Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, however, said the […]
News

Mmahu killings: My hands are clean, says Lawmaker

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The lawmaker representing Ohaji-Egbema State constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Heclus Okoro has denied allegations of complicity in the serial killings in Mmahu community, in Ohaji-E  bema Council area. Okoro said the accusation against him is a plot to drag him into a scandal he knows nothing about.   While noting […]
News

Lawmakers demand action on Jos killings, issue Lalong ultimatum

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Plateau State House of Assembly has issued Governor Simon Lalong a two-week ultimatum to take action on the killings in the state. This follows the killing of over 35 persons on Tuesday night in Yelwa Zangam community of Jos North New Telegraph learnt that as of the time of filing this report the death […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica