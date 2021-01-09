Zoning inevitable in presidential system – Tony Momoh

•Interested politicians still have right to vie

Prince Tony Momoh in this interview with JOHNCHUKS ONUAYIM gives unparalleled insight into some of the challenges bedeviling Nigeria and provides well thought out solutions to these issues. Excerpts…

As a chieftain of All Progressives Congress and former National Chairman of the legacy party, Congress for Progressive Change that came together to form APC, what is you take on the issue of zoning of the presidential ticket of your party?

Look zoning is inevitable in an arrangement where you widen the constituency for a candidate. If you are running parliamentary system you don’t need any zoning. In the first Republic we had the Parliamentary system and the Prime Minister of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, contested in his own Federal Constituency in Bauchi and the party had the majority and so they picked him as the Prime Minister.

You don’t need zoning; the question of zoning wouldn’t even arise. But then you widen the constituency base and make it not federal constituency now, not even senatorial arrangement but you have the whole states and later the whole country.

The whole country is the constituency for the President and so you cannot say you want to have the candidate from one part of the country because l have spoken about what l call segmented loyalty.

When you have areas of contest you look at the level or platform of contest and where your interest is. For instance if it is your family against another family, you will support your family, if it is your state against another state, you will support your state, if it is your zone against another zone, you will support your zone and if it is Nigeria against another country, you will support Nigeria and that is what l mean by segmented loyalty.

So, when you have Presidential system, you can’t have the President from one part of the country and the Vice President from the same part of the country and it is only reasonable that if you have the President from one part of the country, the next time around you will have the President from another part of the country that does not deny the fact that everybody has the constitutional role or right to want to accept any office in any party.

So, even in the Peoples Democratic Party days when the Presidency was zoned to the South West, people like the late Abubakar Rimi from North contested. In our on case, we wanted the Presidency from the North but the former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, contested. So what l am saying is that, that you have an arrangement in this case of zoning, which is inevitable in a Presidential system does not mean that any other person who is interested, who is qualified cannot be interested.

So by the very fact that we have the Presidential system zoning is inevitable and it is implied. But the fact is that l cannot sit down and tell you that we sat down at a single time and decided that we will zone or we will not zone. The fact is that zoning is inevitable in the Presidential system because of the wideness of the contest which is the whole country for the President.

Having said this, what will be your advice to your colleagues from the North who are interested in the APC Presidential ticket?

But l have told you that anybody who is qualified can contest. So, even for instance they say there is zoning today, Sani Yerima can contest; when we decided to zone in PDP, l was a member of PDP. l worked for Alex Ekwueme.

I was his Media Director in PDP in 1999. It was an election that they wanted to compensate the South West and they brought former President Olusegun Obasanjo from the prison to contest because of MKO Abiola. But the fact is that Ekwueme contested, some person from Akwa Ibom contested, Rimi contested and others contested but the fact is that it was zeroed in on Obasanjo.

That is what l am saying that even if the party decides that they want the Presidential ticket to go to so, so place some other people can come but the man who has the largest number of delegates is the one who has the ticket. So, if Yerima has the wide spread contact and then has more delegates than any other person, he will have the ticket whether we like it or not and that is the truth.

With your last submission one can say there is no zoning because if the former Zamfara State governor gets the ticket the things will still be in the North. PDP is considering zoning the Presidential ticket to the North…

But we have our present President from the North and he has done two terms.

But in a different party…

Yes that is what I’m talking about. I am in APC and you don’t expect me to say that in APC the ticket must go to the North. I am from the South and in my analysis of segmented loyalty l will want someone to come from the South in the next dispensation but that does not mean that no Northerner should contest. That is what l’m saying.

Your party is likely to go for National Convention in the next six months and it is likely the Caretaker Committee might rezone the National Working Committee offices. How would you see a situation the where the National Chairman could come from the North, just like the President? Why are you theorizing?

Every member of the party is entitled to ask for any position in the party. If for instance the party in its meeting decides to zone the chairmanship to a particular place, it doesn’t mean any other person isn’t qualified to contest because preventing people from contesting positions is not written anywhere in the constitution. It is an internal arrangement and for instance even asking me as a National Leader of APC, legacy Chairman as l was the National Chairman of the CPC, asking me what APC wants to do in 2021 or 2023, even if l knew l wouldn’t tell you.

You and l know that whatever they are going to do is internal affair of the party. Asking what APC would do in 2021 is like asking you what did you discuss in your editorial meetings, what editorial you want to write on an issue or how you want to write it. There are certain things that should be left for the party or any other organisation in their internal workings. All l can tell you is that in a Presidential system, because of the constituency of the President, which is the whole country, rotation is inevitable. Also consideration of balance is also inevitable.

It would be difficult to have Muslim, Muslim ticket, it would be difficult to have the Presidential and Vice Presidential tickets in one area. Like Obafemi Awolowo did with Phillip Umeadi.

Awolowo was from the South West and he picked Umeadi from the South East and then he failed. Whatever decision anybody takes it is to his advantage or disadvantage. That is the thing – calculation.

In a Parliamentary system nobody talks about zoning, the party with the majority picks whoever it wants to lead. Like the NPC picked Tafawa Balewa in the first Republic. I asked the question whether you will be comfortable if the National Chairman of APC and the President come from the same zone given the fact that once the party zones a position to a particular zone it would be difficult for another zone to take that position… No. It will not. Don’t forget that the National Convention has delegates from all over the country and all of them vote. So, if you say you have zoned it to a particular part of the country and someone from another part of the country wants to be Chairman and can assess more delegates, he becomes the chairman. So, it is the delegates at the National Convention that decide who becomes what.

What are you going to advise your party concerning 2023?

My professional colleague, how can you be asking me what l will ask my party to do or what l will do for my party. Well, as a National leader of the party, there are internal workings of the party and l’m entitled to my own opinion and l am bound by the internal etiquette and workings of the political party. For instance l’m a member of the caucus, l cannot discuss on the pages of newspapers what we discussed at the caucus of the party or what we are going to discuss at the NEC meeting or at the National Working Committee meeting. These are internal workings of the party that cannot be discussed on papers of newspapers.

I’m saying what should your party do in 2021 for it to have victory in 2023?

That is what l’m saying. For instance you are asking me what will you do for so, so thing to happen and you know that there more than 70 parties. So, if l tell you what l will do another party knows that if l do it we will succeed wouldn’t the party try to do it or stop it? We know what to do in APC. Get one thing clear: APC is not a coalition party. APC was a political association that applied to INEC for registration and INEC registered APC after it introduced its own manifestos and constitution, then it was registered to be a political party that can ask for votes. That is meeting the conditions of all other political parties. People believe that APC is an alliance of ACN, CPC and ANPP. It is not true. ACN, CPC and ANPP were dissolved and their certificates returned to INEC before INEC registered APC as a political association. All of us leaders had to go to our own poling units in our own areas to go and register and that was the case with every member of the APC. Nobody came in as CPC or ACN or ANPP or even as APGA. No. All of us came in as individuals. That is the mistake some people make. If for instance APC is dismantled today, there is no CPC to go to or ACN to go to or ANPP to go. If anybody wants to go to such area you have to go and initiate the founding of ACN for instance from the scratch and apply as a political association to register it. Just like Frederick Faseun did with UPN which was Awolowo’s party, he went and registered it but the UPN of Faseun was not the same UPN of Awolowo. So, we should know that APC is a political association, a political party that came into being through applying for registration to INEC, as a political association. It was signed by nine persons. The three parties dissolved themselves, their chairmen, secretaries and treasurers. So, nine of us signed the application to register as a political party

You are close to the President by virtue of the fact that you were the National Chairman of CPC in 2011 when he was the Presidential candidate…

I have been working closely with the President since 2003. I was the Media Director, Buhari Organization and later I became National Chairman of CPC. I can’t deny him.

Dispassionately, would say that what you believed in him since 2003 is what you are seeing in his governance today?

The fact is that he is a human being. He was the only person who indicated interest to be President. Somebody like Obasanjo was in prison praying to live and not to die there. He left prison and became President. Goodluck Jonathan was in Bayelsa as a Governor, they went and brought him to Abuja. Apparently he didn’t know why they were calling him until he became Vice President and later President. Buhari came into politics and said l want to be President of Nigeria and worked with a group to produce a document they called Project Nigeria, that is how to govern Nigeria and make it work and that project is what he has in his hands and he is the most prepared person for that office. He started fighting as a Lieutenant in the Civil War and went through the ranks to become Major General and lived all over Nigeria. He lived in Port Harcourt, Owerri, Enugu, Lagos, Abeokuta, Markurdi, Kano, Kaduna, Maiduguri, Jos, etc. There is no part of Nigeria he doesn’t know. He was the one who supervised the building of three refineries and more than 1500 kilometers of pipelines. He is the only person in living memory who commanded three of the four divisions in the Nigeria Army. No any other soldier in the Nigerian Army has ever done that and he is the same person who has never been associated with corruption as a person. So, if you have such a person, he knows Nigeria more than other average Nigerians and when he does anything he has all Nigerians at heart. He has never attended a meeting of Northern Elders or Kaduna Mafia. His focus is the whole country not any part of it. And if you are sincere enough you will notice that he doesn’t have anything to do with tribalism or any other thing. I am telling you this because as a colleague look at all the areas and have you ever seen someone since 2003 with 12 million votes without a councillor, without an elected member, without a governor all along as a party man. And as a party man he still has his followers. I can assure you that Buhari thinks of what he has to do and he is accountable to God Almighty and says God should judge me not man. So, those who judge, judge themselves in the light of their belief of what they think you are are doing and that is the unfortunate thing about man. So, l believe that he has put in his best and what he set out to do he has tried to do in spite of the fact that what we are today is as a result of what we did yesterday, and that we have really messed up this country since 1999.

The Project Nigeria as a template for Buhari’s government, would you say it has worked?

In 2002, l wrote a little book because of my own monitoring of governance. l monitored governance from 1999 to 2011 and l saw early on that Nigeria cannot work because we are spending more money on democracy than on development and when you spend more money on running a government rather putting up infrastructure you have to go back to the drawing board. If you spend more than 20 to 25 per cent on democracy or the way you run government you have to go back to the drawing board. As we speak now we are spending more than 95 per cent. That time when l wrote the book: “To save Nigeria let’s talk” we were spending about 80 something per cent. So, we are spending more money on running government than developing Nigeria and that has been a challenge. So, anybody who is coming and discovers that he has to fund full time councillor, full time House of Assembly person, full time National Assembly person, full time governor, full time President he will discover that there are more challenges than he ever bargained for. So, unless we restructure all those that are there and even those who are talking about restructuring are not honest about what they want and how Nigeria should be restructured. First of all part time legislature would reduce the cost of governance. Are we ready for that? That is the question?

You said some persons don’t even know or are not honest about restructuring. I will like to ask what kind of restructuring you have in mind that will give the country the expected development?

We are in a democracy and democracy is the luxury of development. Get my definition, democracy is the luxury of development and in other words, if democracy has to be freedom and you say dividends of democracy. The only dividends of democracy is how much freedom that is there, that is available that you can be taking. Dividends of democracy have nothing to do with borehole, hospitals and all that. How much you put into welfare and security has nothing to do with democracy because in the military regime you get involved in welfare and security, as a monarch you get involved in the welfare and security, as a democracy you do so. So, the more you spend money in development, the more access you can have in freedom. In other words, like it happens in our area, especially where you come from, the South East. The red cap you wear is not giving to you as a donation, it is a function of what you have done for the community. In other words, you enjoy when you work. A chapter of the constitution settles what you should do – social, political, economic, educational, environmental, foreign policy areas. They are all there. You must work before you enjoy. Chapter 4 is fundamental rights and all of us are rushing for fundamental rights. Nobody is talking about fundamental duties as provided. Nobody! So, we have democracy and we are funding democracy full time and therefore having less money to spend on welfare and security, which is the reason governme n t should be there. Changing men and changing structure is difficult. So, the government as presently constituted is too top heavy at the centre. We must decongest the centre. More to the region, give powers to the region and let federal government at the centre take charge of facilities, money, defence, foreign policy and some others. But when Federal Government gets involved in agriculture, road and so on and so forth then we are not attending to things that are credible and workable. So, when l said to save Nigeria l am talking about decongesting the political space because when you decongest the political space economic deregulation is automatic and you take that quantum of freedom you need to grow your country. You don’t spend everything you have running a government in the name of democracy.

Bishop Mathew Kukah’s Christmas message has caused division in the polity. Which of this divide would you want to belong to and why?

Why l should l belong to any divide. Everybody has a right to his opinion and l don’t align myself behind anybody as a human being. I am a human being and l stand in the knowledge of what is. l have the capacity to address the issues in that pedestal. I don’t look at what people say to react. I don’t react to what people say. Everybody has right to his opinion and bears responsibility for what he expresses. You are bound by what you say today and what you do. These are the things that make you go to paradise or go to hell. So, whoever you are, l don’t comment on comments. Father Kukah is cerebral, he is a well known person in the polity, he has a right to his own opinions and whatever he says must have been based on his own experience. We share different experiences but l know the only coup that is possible in Nigeria today is the coup of winning elections because that is the document we have. Nobody will sit down today and say he wants to do a coup. All the coups that happened in Nigeria were radio coups because the army is structured to seize all communications gadgets – Radio and Television – to be able to do a coup. All the coups that were resisted, none of them succeeded. Go and find out. Even the Abiola election annulment was a coup, it was resisted. I repeat all the coups that were carried out in Nigeria that were resisted none of them succeeded. So, anybody who wants to do a coup should look at the constitution of Nigeria and plan his coup through winning elections.

Sir, you have worked with two Heads of State. You were a minister during the military regime and you were also a National Chairman of a political party, were the incumbent President was its Presidential candidate. How would rate these two leaders in terms of policy implementations?

Everybody has his own style. One man who brought a lot of economic presence in Nigeria was Ibrahim Babangida. He built modern Nigeria, he built many of these things, the so-called the new banks and so on and so forth. He was the one who established them. He was the one who canceled licensing because we were even taking licence for importation of beans. You want to import beans, you get a licence and Ministry of Trade was there with the most beautiful girls giving licensing. He was the one who canceled licensing which opened up the country economically and he was the one who canceled the practice of government telling you where to site your industry. All these new generation banks, he established them but unfortunately because of the annulment of the June 12 elections of 1993 that canceled everything he did. So, he is my boss up till today because l was part and parcel of what happened. For four years l dominated the Nigeria airwaves as Minister of Information and Culture. AS for President Buhari, since 2003 l have been working with him and he has a programme of work that is predictable. I thought it was rigid and l later discovered when l started working with him that he is not rigid, he only sets rules and then points to rules and obeys them. So, if you want changes that are arbitrary, you don’t have a friend in Buhari. You must follow the rules set and he does not have any person so close to him that he cannot discipline. He will give you the chance to do what he asked you to do. He does not pursue you, like some people do, doing your work. He will give you work to do and allow you to do it. As Chairman of CPC, he was Presidential candidate after that a lot of people will go to him to ask for certain things he will say no, as a presidential candidate, l am Chairman of the Board of Trustee but we have a National Chairman, go and meet Tony Momoh. He wouldn’t take up anything you are supposed to do and he still does it till today. All the ministers, he still allows them to do their work. But if you disappoint him he will deal with you as if he doesn’t know you and that is the kind of person he is. So, he is a very disciplined man, very principled man and he owes allegiance only to God Almighty. And like l said he knows Nigeria more than any other average Nigerian and deals with people in that recognition. So, two of them, yes they have their great clauses and there is no human who is perfect and l can assure you l have related with the two, l still relate with the two and l don’t regret my relating with them.

Yow were the National Chairman of the defunct CPC and Engr. Buba Galadinma was the National Secretary with President Muhammadu Buhari as the Presidential candidate. Today there is a divide between Buhari and Galadinma, one will like to know the effort you have made to reconcile them…

Two human beings who are grownups are aggrieved, am l going to reconcile them by force? Buba Galadinma has his own reasons for distancing himself from Buhari and Buhari is the President of Nigeria and l don’t think he has any reason to compete with Galadinma in anyway. Galadinma was the secretary of CPC when l was the chairman of CPC and l can tell you he is a hard worker, he is a great administrator and l am still friends with him and l respect him very highly but l cannot criticize him for whatever may have distanced him from Buhari. Those are personal issues and l don’t get involved in personal issues of people.

