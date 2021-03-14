Zoning might not help Nigeria –APC chair aspirant

A chairmanship aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Iliyasu Abdu, gives an insight into the challenges faced by the ruling party, submitting that zoning would not help Nigeria attain her goals. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM reports

How do you think the All Progressives Congress (APC) has fared since inception till date?

APC has fared very well. If you look at the interventions, the APC government has done well from 2015, in terms of monetary value through social development and intervention programmes. It has spent over N3 trillion on infrastructural development; something that has never been done before in the history of this country.

It is a deliberate policy of the APC government that brought all these As you can see, the N-power, survival funds are all party policies to help the citizens overcome challenges. Everyone knows what COVID-19 has caused the world, not only Nigeria.

The whole world was shot down. But because of the intervention of APC, many people in Nigeria are still surviving and doing very well than other countries.

So, APC is waxing stronger and stronger. There is still room for improvement, anyway, because that is not the end of it. That is why we are trying to come out so that we can improve on this with a view to doing better because we are entrepreneurs. We have been in business and we know how to grow an organization for optimal performance.

Will you say the APC government as at today is being enjoyed by the people?

Yes, Nigeria is a dynamic country with over 200 million people. People will not agree that everybody is enjoying the government of APC. But, in all sincerity, majority of Nigerians will agree with me that as far as this APC government is concerned, it has done excellently well.

The ongoing party revalidation, some say it is against the party constitution. What’s your reaction to this?

Well, you know this country is dynamic like I said earlier. People have their own ideas with different views. But a political party is supposed to accommodate everybody.

And, I think it is a very good idea for revalidation and welcoming of new members because that is the only way a party can bring in new members, after all, we are not cultists. The party is open. It is like an association of likeminded people. If somebody wants to be with you, welcome him.

Why do you think your party has been suffering leadership problems? From Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, to Adams Oshiomhole and the present?

It is not like suffering leadership problems. APC was formed recently out of a merger of different sets of people with different political views. So, definitely you should have that kind of skirmishes. Sincerely; that is what we call teething problems. It will solve itself one day.

Even your tongue and teeth do have issues at times. It is a normal thing. As time goes on, this too will be resolved and there will be peace in the party. What President Muhammadu Buhari is doing gives everybody free time to participate actively. He is not intervening but wants the party to grow by itself. He wants it to grow very well.

What kind of leader do you expect the party to elect when it goes for its Convention in the next few months

? Well, we need a dynamic leader; a focused leader; a God-fearing leader who will be fair to every member of the party; a young vibrant leader who can move and have ideas to move the party to the next level. When the President who is the national leader leaves power, we should think ahead what will happen to the party because of his presence, many things cannot be done. But, when he leaves, what happens? That is why we need a dynamic and vibrant youthful person to lead this party.

President Buhari has won elections on two different occasions. How will you compare his administration to previous ones?

President Buhari’s administration is Godsent. With the COVID-19 pandemic and the calamity that befell Nigeria; the oil price crashed, then the coronavirus outbreak led the whole world to shot down. But look at the social intervention programmes from different aspects; survival funds and N-power, conditional cash grant which cushioned the effect.

People at the villages who don’t have bank accounts were provided with N5, 000 each; people that have never held N3, 000 in their lives. God loves Nigeria so much and that is why he brought Buhari. By the special grace of God, when he leaves, the next set of people coming in will take Nigeria further.

That is why the party itself must be the pillar that will hold this country together because we have 120,000 polling units that are performing optimally. This issue of insecurity will not be there.

How will you rate the present government in the area of security?

Well, as I said earlier, if you are in this country prior to 2015, you would be able to recall that sudden bomb explosion scared a lot of people. It was situation where you don’t know when the next bomb will explode.

Some people couldn’t even go out of their homes because they don’t know if the next car was laden with bombs. Even the President’s life was attempted in Kaduna. But you will agree with me that since Buhari won his election in 2015, you will find out that Boko Haram has been contained to the North- East. Just in the fringes and they are just surviving.

But by the special grace of God and the help of the citizens, me and you, the issue of insecurity will be a thing of the past. At the party level, we have agents everywhere. We have party members all over this country that if we harness that power in the party we can do better.

There are some schools of thought that are of the view that President Buhari is the live wire of APC and that when he leaves the party will crumble. Do you believe in this school?

This is one of the reasons I am coming out because I so much believe in his ability. This is a man since he started his campaign, though I have not met him, I have been voting for him. It was only in 2011 that I voted for Goodluck Jonathan. I so much believe in his ability and integrity. What is missing in this country is integrity.

So, if Buhari leaves the scene and the party collapses, the youths will be blamed. Let us keep building on the legacy of his integrity and honesty. That is what we want. And, to do this, you and I will have to be committed. There is this slogan that “Change begins with me’’. And that is the truth. It is you and I. We must be the change agent. Let it start from the polling units and to the right thing and see if the country will not turn to Eldorado tomorrow.

We have all the resources that we need to move this country to the next level. You don’t need to invent anything again. Everything we need we have. It is for us to now build on his legacies. If President Buhari goes and the party goes, it will be an indictment to the youths of this country and for those who believe and die to make this country to be one. So, if we allow that to happen, then we have disappointed the country. Nigeria will be stronger and better when Buhari goes.

Is there any money bag within the party that is sponsoring your campaign?

I came out to discountenance that issue of money bags. When the time comes, it is you and I that will finance my campaign. We will do a SOS and Google application. The youth of this country will take back the country from the money-bags, from people looking for one position or the other.

If the position of the chairmanship you are asking for is not zoned to your North-Central, will you opt for another position in the party leadership?

This is an issue of policy. I am coming here to give my best. So if par-adventure, it is not within my zone, I will offer the next person that is coming in my expertise. I can be his Special Adviser. I will offer him my expertise so we can move this country forward.

The main issue is the leadership of the party. We want to live a legacy for our youths. Our fathers have gone. We are on our way and our children are coming up. Look at the issue of kidnapping? Look at education? Everything has issue but we just have to do it. Nobody will come and do it for us. If you allow these people who couldn’t do it to remain there, that means you are doing the same thing over and over again.

So, people like us have to come in to change the narratives. We cannot sit down on the sideline and be watching because a good political party is the vehicle for good governance. And, that is the truth. Without the political party, you cannot do anything. The next thing is you see charlatans all over the place to be making laws for you.

