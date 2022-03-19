Zoning not a must but necessary for Nigeria –Yakassai

Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said that zoning is a necessary ingredient for the country to thrive even though it is not a must. Yakassai told Saturday Telegraph that it was because of the need to give all parts of the country a sense of belonging that the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) introduced zoning in their constitution. He also asked political parties that want to zone their presidential and other elective positions to do so, adding that any member that failed to follow the party should be abandoned at the polls.

He said: “The question of zoning depends on the political party, it is not in the constitution, it is not a must. But if you zone a position, let us say to the South, only people from the South will be voted for by the people. “There was a case like that before, I think in the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) where Abubakar Rimi was a member of the party, they zoned their presidency to one zone, I cannot remember now. Rimi said he did not recognise zoning, they allowed him to contest but they did not vote for him. So if you say you don’t recognise zoning they will keep quiet, when it comes to the day of voting, they will not vote for you because you cannot force yourself on the people. “The idea of zoning was first and foremost introduced by the NPN. I was a founding member and we did that because of the nature of Nigeria.

If you don’t do something like that, the three major tribes in Nigeria; Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo, all they need to do is to look for one person in one zone where they can get at least 25 per cent and join hands with that person. “They will keep on producing the candidates indefinitely, any time there is an election, if you can muster half of the votes in the North, all they need to do is to enter alliance with another party where they can get 25%. So you can get the president today from the North, tomorrow you get from the North just like that, if you go the Yoruba and give them the running mate, you will get votes there.

“If tomorrow the Yoruba candidate said he wants to contest, they can switch to the Igbo and give them the running mate, if tomorrow the Igbo person said he wants to contest, you move to the minority. It is to avoid a situation like this that NPN decided to entrench zoning in its constitution to force the majority tribe to look for permanent alliance.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...