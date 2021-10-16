News

Zoning not contained in our constitution –Lawyers

…say it’s a matter of justice, equity

Lawyers, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph yesterday in separate interviews, said that zoning of political offices is not constitutional. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had concluded arrangement on their zoning formula ahead of the 2023 general election.

In his reaction, an Abuja- based lawyer, Ubaka Obiefuna noted that “When a thing is said to be constitutional, it simply means that it is provided for in the constitution. “Zoning is not provided for in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is therefore safe and trite to say that zoning is unconstitutional.

When a thing is unconstitutional, it connotes either illegality or an abuse which is inappropriate to be used in this context regarding zoning. “Zoning is more of a moral, justifiable and equitable burden than constitutional requirement.

“The peculiar formation of Nigeria with multiplicity of ethnic groups and languages demands a rotational presidency which will assuage the agitations of any section of the country that may feel marginalized. “Naturally, zoning is a pantransacea to every form of agitation for secession either by the Igbos, Hausas or Yorubas.

It will eliminate the issue of marginalization and exclusion,” he said. “I will therefore recommend a legal and political solution to the effect that the constitution be amended to include zoning or rotational presidency which will ultimately nip in the bud the current political problems bedeviling Nigeria as a nation”. Also speaking, a Lagos- based lawyer, Timileyin Ojo stated that “I am not aware of anyone, whose argument on zoning is based on constitutional provision.

“The argument has remained largely one of sentiment, some private arrangement and/or agreement within political parties or specific group of people. “It is utterly misleading and an extreme lack of understanding to argue that the Nigerian Constitution supports zoning of the office of the President. “The Section 131 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) is clear on the qualifications for anyone, who wants to run for the office of the President. It will amount to a wasted effort to attempt any interpretation to suggest that there is a provision for zoning of the offices under the 1999 Constitution.”

