Zoning of governorship’ll ensure equity in Delta –Esquire

Omimi Esquire is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State. In this interview with OLA JAMES, he speaks on governance in the state and political developments ahead of the 2023 general election, among other issues

What is your impression of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration since he came on board?

Without being biased, the governor has done very well. In the past six years, we can see a lot of transformation in the state even in the face of very lean resources. The governor has been able to manage the resources accruable to the state to do projects as well as to pay salaries. Honestly, the state has witnessed development of the various sectors; infrastructure as well as youth and women empowerment.

The state government has trained several youths in different skills, while giving them starter packs to start their businesses. All these cost money, so the Okowa administration is doing well. The governor has also excelled in the education sector and there is significant improvement in the health sector as well as security, which explains the peace in the state.

What is your take on the zoning arrangement by Delta State PDP and the debate over where power should shift in 2023?

Truly, I support the rotational system of governorship in the state. I also support senatorial zoning, because it has engendered political peace in the state in the past 21 years.

Are you not worried that the zoning arrangement might be altered by the other political parties?

Frankly speaking, I am only concerned about my party, the PDP. Sticking to the zoning arrangement in the state will ensure that we continue to emphasize on equity, justice and fairness as well as doing what is right.

What is your take on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which was recently passed by the National Assembly and its assent into law by the President?

The passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by the National Assembly and approval of three per cent of the production cost of oil companies operating in the area for the development of host communities was grossly inadequate. Of a truth, the allocation of three per cent to the host communities that bear the burden of environmental degradation and pollution as a result of oil exploration and production activities is unfair. I wondered why only three per cent was allocated to the host communities, while a whopping 30 per cent was approved for the search for oil in the North. Personally, I know it is a stepping stone but they are not being fair to the oil producing communities. What is worth doing is worth doing very well. If you want to recognize the impact of oil exploration on the host communities, I don’t think three per cent is adequate as compensation. If they had considered and approved the recommendation of the House of Representatives of five per cent, it would have been a little bit okay. I believe people would have appreciated the National Assembly more if they had approved the five per cent recommended by the House of Representatives or even higher. Whether they added gas flare funds or not, it is still not comfortable for the people of the Niger Delta, considering the devastation that has taken place in the oil producing communities. Let us say that it is something worth applauding but it is not good enough for us.

How do you see the state of affairs at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)?

The commission has become a cash cow from which a few individuals fill their pockets without regard to the development of the Niger Delta region. For me, I look at the NDDC as a cash cow to the federal government and to some people. I don’t see any reason why the commission is run by a sole-administrator. At this age, when we are talking about the development of the area, the place is left for one man to manage. I don’t think it is proper; they know what they are doing. The forensic audit they are citing as an excuse for the appointment of a sole administrator has nothing to do with inauguration of the board of the commission. I am sure they are trying to grab money for their election; that is what they are doing. It is very unfortunate that the commission was set up to fast-track the development of the Niger Delta but nothing is happening, It is very sad.

What is your take on the increasing cases of insecurity across the country?

Insecurity in the country is becoming worrisome and I take side with agitation for state police. I strongly believe that the spate of insecurity would be checkmated if the governors have control over the police in their respective states.

