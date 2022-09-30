Politics

Zoning: Omo-Agege asks Atiku, Okowa to step down

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comments Off on Zoning: Omo-Agege asks Atiku, Okowa to step down

The Deputy President of the Senate and Delta gubernatorial candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has called on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to step down.

According to a statement by Ima Niboro, Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Omo-Agege hinged his call on the need for equity, insisting that by contesting the polls when a northerner is about completing his eight years in office, the PDP presidential candidate has shown that he lacks the locus to preach equity, fairness, justice and integrity.

Omo-Agege, who is also the Delta State Coordinator, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, argued that Okowa had by his action of becoming a Vice Presidential Candidate of PDP, betrayed the trust reposed on him by his colleagues and the entire South.

The Delta Central lawmaker noted that notable bodies like the Southern Governors Forum, their northern counterparts, social cultural organisations such as Afenifere; Middle Belt Forum, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and Ohaneze Ndigbo had all harped on the need for Southern Presidency.

 

Our Reporters

