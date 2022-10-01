News

Zoning: Omo-Agege want Atiku, Okowa to step down from presidential race

Chukwu David

The Deputy President of the Senate and Delta gubernatorial candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has called on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to step down. According to a statement by Ima Niboro, Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Omo-Agege hinged his call on the need for equity, insisting that by contesting the polls when a northerner is about completing his eight years in office, the PDP presidential candidate has shown that he lacks the locus to preach equity, fairness, justice and integrity.

Omo-Agege, who is also the Delta State Coordinator, Tinubu/ Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, argued that Governor Okowa had by his action of becoming a Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP, betrayed the trust reposed on him by his colleagues and the entire South.

“During the week, at the Second Reading and Debate on General Principles on a bill seeking to legalise power rotation across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, I had urged my colleagues in the PDP to persuade Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to step down and rotate the presidential ticket to the South. “The effect of that would also be the resignation of Atiku’s running mate and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and ceding the vice presidential ticket to the North,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

