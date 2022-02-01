Zoning or not, PDP’ll win 2023 presidential election –Kuye

Chief Taiwo Kuye is a former member of the South-West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the recent defection of some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State to the opposition, the 2023 general election and zoning arrangement in the party, among other issues

What do you make of the support shown by the PDP Governors Forum to AbdulAzeez Adediran, who recently led members of his group, Lagos4lagos Movement and defected to your party?

I believe the more the merrier and with Jandor (Adediran) coming into the PDP, I believe the party will be stronger and greater as we approach the 2023 general election because what I saw at the Tafawa Balewa Square showed that it is the beginning of the end of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State. So, we are going to work together and there is no new member and there is no old member; everybody is going to work together to actualize this project of taking over Lagos.

But a former member of your party, Senator Adeseye Ogunleye said that Jandor’s coming to your party will not achieve anything because the structure is already captured by APC…

The man is not being truthful to himself. In his days in PDP with his level and status as a former commissioner and a former minister, I would have asked him what he achieved for the party.

Nothing and he had nothing to offer the party. So, he left on his own because those are the fifth columnists we have in the party. He is the chairman of the Association of Fifth Columnists in PDP because he left the party without any notice. Let me give you a n example.

We had a re-run for a state Assembly seat in 2014 in his Ikorodu constituency and there was controversy over the party’s candidate. Immediately the controversy on the candidate was resolved, Chief Bode George spoke to President Goodluck Jonathan and said we are sure of winning the seat if there are funds but the only clog in the wheel of winning the election in that constituency is Ogunleye himself. Mr. President visited us in Lagos and promised to give us the backing to winning the by-election and we promised him that we are going to succeed.

That constituency consists of six wards Ogunleye’s ward inclusive. About two weeks to that election the President called Ogunleye and asked him about the situation but he told Mr. President that PDP can never win any election in the constituency. President Jonathan said he had been meeting with stakeholders in the state and they have assured me of winning and therefore told him to go and win the election for PDP.

Would you believe me that we won five awards out of six and the only ward we lost was Ogunleye’s ward? That tells you about his association with fifth columnist in Lagos PDP and he was not ready to work for the party. Those are the people who made us not to win elections in Lagos in the past. Not that we cannot win elections but there are many who are sabotaging the efforts of the party.

There is the belief that anytime Lagos PDP is on the verge of success, some of its members ensure that everything crumbles. What is responsible for this?

That is the type of example I’m trying to give because at a point, Chief Bode George refused to involve them in any meeting that involves elections.

At a point, Chief Bode George lamented that the situation was becoming pathetic, and as result, he was not going to involve some people in any strategic meeting that concerns elections. So, there is no other way to it; they have shown the class they belong to and we have understood their position.

Jandor’s agenda is to be on the ballot for the 2023 governorship election. Looking at other party members who are interested in running for the office of the governor, is it possible that he would get the ticket of the party?

I cannot say he will get the ticket. As a stakeholder, there are processes to all these things. Even before he came in, the ward and local government congresses have been concluded. It is only the aborted state congress that is about to be completed now. What I’m saying is this, for Jandor coming in at this point in time, he would have done his fieldwork and you saw it at the event the day he officially joined PDP because

it attracted so many stakeholders, governors, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and some former governors.

That speaks volume if you look at it the way it is but I’m not going to say that because of all these, he will get the governorship ticket. I have been a party manager for over 20 years. I have managed the party and I know what it takes if you want to contest an election at this level.

Well, he might have got an assurance from s o m ewh e r e that if he joins the PDP something is going to happen but there are other cont e s t a n t s on the roll call. Ade Dosumu is there waiting, Wale Gomez is there, Teslim Balogun is also interested.

They are about five altogether with Jandor notable for now and I don’t know whether some other people will come in before the primary election. So, it is a contest and the votes will determine who is going to win. Anybody that has the highest votes at the contest is the winner of the ticket and that is all I can say

. Is Jandor’s defection a repeat of the 2015 experience, when Jimi Agbaje was allegedly imposed on the party by the NWC during his formal declaration?

Let me tell you one thing; the scenario of 2015 is quite different from what we are having now. I quite agree with you that the scenario of Jimi Agbaje was an imposition by the presidency and the NWC then because if you look at the way he came in, you will know that it was a game because it is the NWC that organizes the congresses and they know how they are going to doctor the list in favour of their preferred candidate.

But the scenario is different now because the NWC just came into power about a month ago. So, I don’t think they understand the scenario of Jandor or no Jandor. They got involved because of the governors because the governors are the ones who are in charge of everything. But if it comes this way unlike Agbaje’s own, I’m afraid that this people from APC

at the end of the day might return to their former party. The truth is that Jandor has godfathers in APC who cannot raise their heads for the whole world to see because they are afraid of their godfather.

I don’t know how to say it but the winner will only emerge through the congress and I have been studying the situation. How he is going to come out of it but the event of January 21 speaks volumes for any sensible politician to read what exactly happened there. I don’t know what exactly is going to happen but the primary election is going to determine the candidate.

With my experience as a party manager, I know it is going to be a very tough contest because some people are on the ground before his arrival and they have been members of the party for a very long time. And it is going to be a delegate congress. It is direct primary where you queue behind people; there is no way you can bring non-existing members of the party to queue before someone is counted. It is going to be a pure delegate congress.

So, let us wait and see what the congress or primary is going to indicate but I’m sure the primary will indicate the winner and it is going to be good luck to the winner.

With the calibre of candidates aspiring to fly the flag of the PDP in Lagos State, are you optimistic that it is time for the party to take over Lagos?

We’ve made over two attempts to take over Lagos. In 2003, Funsho Williams was killed but had it been he was alive; it would have been a walkover for PDP. The belief in the state then was that we were going to have Funsho as governor.

Everybody in the state knew very well that there was going to be a Funsho-led administration in Lagos but at last he was murdered. We had another opportunity in 2011, and you know the timetable of the election started with the National Assembly and presidential.

We started the election very early and we were fast leading the Action Congress (AC) in all the 23 federal constituencies with high votes before President Jonathan called the then chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Attahiru Jega, to cancel the election, when we were almost at the closing time of voting.

Voting was supposed to end by 2:30 pm but around 2:00 pm, Jega announced that the election had been annulled in Lagos State and one other state. We had almost won all the seats for the House of Representatives and the Senate and that would have determined the outcome of other elections in the state.

So, we have been having chances of winning elections. Even in 2015, you saw what happened. We had eight members of the House of Representatives and eight members of the state House of Assembly but at a point in time, many of them decamped to APC. It is not the fault of the party or party managers. D

Does PDP stand a chance in 2023?

Yes, we have chances both at the national and state levels. What is your position on the debate over zoning of the presidential ticket of your party?

The party has not zoned the presidency to anywhere but if the zoning problem is not well handled, it will cause crisis in PDP. However, I trust Iyorchia Ayu. With his experience in party management, he will do the needful.

We are not like APC that always follow PDP as they have nothing to offer. If PDP zones the chairmanship to Niger State today, in another week, they will say we have zoned to Niger State as well. The only thing they know how to do is corruption.

The Governors Forum has interest, the Board of Trustees, the NWC, leaders of the party and the founding fathers have their respective interests but all of them will sit down at a round table to decide what happens. What I know is that whichever region that gets the ticket, whether North or South, we will win the presidential election.

