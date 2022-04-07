Zoning: PDP has committed political suicide – Ohanaeze

Igbo apex socio-cultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo has frowned on the position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on zoning, describing it as “political hara-kiri (suicide)”. The President-General, Prof. George Obiozor, made the assertion while reacting to the recommendation of the main opposition party’s zoning committee for the 2023 presidential ticket to be thrown open to all aspirants.

Obiozor, however, wondered why the PDP decided to jettison zoning when it is the turn of the South to rule. He said: “For purposes of clarity, rotation and zoning principle were engrained into the PDP party’s Constitution in 2009. Article 7 (2)(c) of the PDP Constitution states: ‘In pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness, the party shall adhere to the policy of rotation and zoning of the party and public elective offices, and it shall be enforced by the appropriate executive committee at all levels.” Obiozor deplored the “unconscionable shifting of the goal post at the middle of the game”. He said: “Such unscrupulous violation of the zoning principle that has been well entrenched in the PDP constitution simply changes the rules of the game in order to deprive Ndigbo the opportunity to produce a president for Nigeria.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...