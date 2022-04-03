Zoning: PDP to adopt Bala Mohammed’s report

7-man C’ttee to make Presidential ticket open

Chieftains worried over Atiku, Tambuwal, Saraki

There are indications that the zoning committee of the People Democratic Party (PDP) may adopt the report of the 2019 Elections Review report, which recommended that the party’s presidential ticket be thrown open to every qualified Nigerian.

The 14-member committee, which was headed by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, had admitted that PDP has “unwritten conventions” of power rotation between North and South, but noted that “the exigencies of the moment demanded that nothing should be compromised in choosing the leader with the attributes to disentangle the country from the present quagmire.

“Therefore, we think that every Nigerian from every part of the country should be given the opportunity to choose the best candidate through a credible primary election, as a way of institutionalising a merit-based leadership recruitment process for the country.”

The PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), last month, set up a 37-member zoning committee, to advice it on the zoning of executive and legislative positions in 2023.

The committee, which is headed by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, is expected to reach decision on Tuesday. A party source said the committee is likely to adopt the report of the 2019 election review committee. Said the source:”As it is now, the best option is to follow the recommendation of Bala Mohammed committee.

It will bring bad blood if the (presidential) ticket is zoned to any particular geopolitical zone or region now. “Many aspirants have bought the (nomination) form. How do we settle those zoned out of the race? Refund them their money or what?

“The APC was able to handle their own because the party is in government. Apart from refunding the aspirants, who stepped down for Abdullahi Adamu, there may be other ways of compensating them.

“PDP is not in government and cannot withstand the crisis that will follow if anybody is stopped from contesting. “What the party should do is to conduct free and fair presidential primaries or if the aspirants themselves agree on consensus, which (Bukola) Saraki and others are championing, it will be good for the party and save us a lot of troubles.”

Already, 13 aspirants have bought the PDP presidential nomination form, five from South East, three from South-South, three from North East and one each from the North West and North Central. Former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, who has declared interest is yet to purchase his nomination form. He is from the South West.

The PDP source disclosed that majority of party members would have wanted the PDP to choose its presidential candidate from the South East. “But we are in the opposition; we are desirous to win the presidential election, and the only way to do it is to carry everybody along.

“We pray that the consensus thing works, so that everybody will be on the same page,” he said. Another source however, said the party was worried that going to the South might not secure victory for it, hence the preference for a northern candidate. “But the problem the party has now is the right candidate. Is it Atiku, who many said is too old?

Or is it Tambuwal, who is from the same North West like Buhari? “In the case of Saraki, the North does not see him as one of them, and he is not from the South. You remember Sunday Awoniyi lost PDP chairmanship to (Barnabas) Gemade because of that?

So, it is really, really big problem for us,” he stated. According to the source, apart from assuaging the feelings the PDP members from the North, who feel that the region was in power for only two years and eight months out of 16 years PDP was in government, a northern candidate stands a better chance of defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 than a southern candidate.

The source explained that the rush to obtain the presidential nomination forms is for strategic reasons, “so, as to be at the negotiation table when the time comes.” Ortom had in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, last week, said the committee would meet again on Tuesday, adding,

“And until we conclude the proceedings, there is not much to say. “So far, all the members are quite understanding. There wasn’t any form of tension.” PDP has fixed its presidential primaries for the nomination of candidate for the 2023 election, for May 28 and 29.

