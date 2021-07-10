News

Zoning presidency to S’East in conformity with federal character principle, group replies northern counterparts

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The umbrella socio- political organisation of South East Youth groups, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has said it was alarmed by the position of some groups and individuals from the North who wants power presidency to remain in the North as zoning of the presidency could throw up unqualified president in 2023.

COSEYL in a statement issued yesterday by the President General, Goodluck Ibem, and Secretary General, Comrade Kanice Igwe, disclosed that rotation of the office of the president was not strange but a respect for the principle of federal character as stipulated by the constitution. However, the group sought clarification on the requisite qualification for the office of the president that is lacking among the presidential candidates from the South East geo-political zone.

The statement reads in part: “It is a violation of the principle of brotherhood and the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 section 14 (3) as amended, which states; The composition of the government of the federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of his affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, hereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a state or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that government or any of its agencies.

“The principle of federal character is one of the autochthonous features of the Nigerian federation and it has been introduced into the Nigerian corpus jurist. “It will be totally unconstitutional to deny Ndigbo the office of the president of the federal republic of Nigeria in 2023. It is very clear that the only zone that has not occupied the office of the president is the South East zone and 2023 is the right time for all political parties to zone their presidential ticket to South East zone.”

It added that the principle of “equity and fair play, informed the decision of our founding fathers, respected elders and statesmen to have a mutual understanding of rotating the office of the president between the North and the South.” “It is grossly insensitive and unpatriotic for anyone to say that the north after eight years tenure as president should produce the next president again when the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari expires in 2023.

Our Reporters

