Zoning presidency to South East’ll make Nigeria’s unity real –Group

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has told political stakeholders in the country that zoning the 2023 presidency to the South East will bring total unity to Nigeria.

COSEYL said it is alarmed by the position of some groups in Northern Nigeria who think that rotation of the position of the president to allow a South Easterner to lead is unacceptable.

COSEYL advised such groups to realise that Nigeria does not belong to the people of the North alone, stressing that a rotational presidency is perfect and suitable for a society like Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Hon. Goodluck Egwu Ibem, President General, Comrade Kanice Igwe, Secretary-General the group said it will be against the spirit of justice, unity and fairness to deny Igbos the opportunity to lead Nigeria as others have done.

“We ask our brothers from the North, what are the qualifications for the office of the president that is lacking among the presidential candidates from the South-East geopolitical zone?.

“Igbos have highly qualified personalities with intimidating and colourful credentials who have what it takes to move the country forward. “Based on the spirit of equity and fair play, we urge everyone to have a rethink about this.

The rotational presidency between the North and South cannot be removed just like that.

Why must it be now? “Now that it is the turn of the South to produce the president, the only zone that has not occupied the office of the president is the South-East zone.

So, why are some people trying to be over smart? COSEYL called on the Southern Governors to be more specific in their stand about the 2023 presidency by making it clear that it should be zoned to the South-East because it is the only geopolitical zone that has not occupied the office of the president

Like this: Like Loading...