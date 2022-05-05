News Top Stories

Zoning: Protesters storm PDP Secretariat, insist on southern presidency

Activities at the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were disrupted yesterday morning when a group of protesters numbering over 500 stormed the party’s headquarters. The protesters, who came in three high capacity buses, demanded that the party should pick its presidential candidate in 2023, from the southern part of the country.

PDP had earlier fixed its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on May 4 where the Governor Samuel Ortom’s committee report on zoning would have been discussed, but shifted it because of the Sallah holidays. The placard carrying protests expressed worry that a few days to the presidential primary, the party was yet to tell Nigerians where its presidential candidate would come from. The group in a petition to the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, reminded the party of its established convention of power rotation between the North and the South. The petition, which was signed by the Convener, Femi Osabinu, and Secretary General, Alhaji Sidi Ali, as well as representatives of the other four geopolitical zones, warned that “any consideration outside (the North-South power rotation) is foul and may destabilise the polity.”

They said: “It is only fair that after President Muhammadu Buhari, power must come to the South. Any arrangement against this is inimical to the unity and stability of our nation. “It is equitable that once the above stands and power is conceded to the South, we will not only be respecting this established convention of power rotation, but we will also be contributing to the dire need, to restore stability and national cohesion, back into our polity.

“It is the turn of the southern part of the country to produce the next President, and we believe that your party should have no difficulty in coming out with a categorical declaration on this very important issue, in the next few days. “This must be done without delay. The principle of federal character is enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).” However, no official of the party was around to receive them. About three weeks ago, six out of eight PDP governors from the South met in Abuja and demanded that the party zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the region.

 

