Zoning: Protesters storm PDP Secretariat, insist on southern presidency

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Activities at the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were disrupted Wednesday morning when a group of protesters numbering over 500 stormed the party’s headquarters.

The protesters, who came in three high capacity buses, demanded that the party should pick its presidential candidate in 2023, from the southern part of the country.

PDP had earlier fixed its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on May 4 where the Governor Samuel Ortom’s committee report on zoning would have been discussed, but shifted it because of the Sallah holidays.

The placard carrying protests expressed worry that a few days to the presidential primary, the party was yet to tell Nigerians where its presidential candidate would come from.

The group in a petition to the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, reminded the party of its established convention of power rotation between the North and the South.

The petition, which was signed by the Convener, Femi Osabinu, and Secretary General, Alhaji Sidi Ali, as well as representatives of the other four geopolitical zones, warned that “any consideration outside (the North-South power rotation) is foul and may destabilise the polity.”

 

