Zoning, rotation of power: What is Udenta talking about?

W hile the political divide in our country may seem intense as ever, especially with less than twelve months to the next presidential election and the heightened conversations around the character of the next president and issues of rotation of power, albeit the South East’s insistence on the imperative of a Nigerian president from the geopolitical zone.

The 2023 election will be one of Nigeria’s most consequential elections hence all patriots and citizens affectionately about the country should join the ongoing debate about the future of the country. It’s on this basis that I welcome Prof Udonta’s recent intervention, especially as he takes on the two major political parties on their deliberate pretence and lack of clarity on the topical issue of zoning and rotation of power.

The Nigerian government under President Muhammadu Buhari is ridiculous. It’s pompous. It’s self-involved. It’s long winded and fatuous. It’s nothing so different from the fading old man who leads it. Before now, there had been suspicions of a shameless conspiracy to exclude a particular portion of the country from all spheres of economic and political influence. Specifically, the South East has been systematically targeted. There’s no hiding this.

The rest of Nigeria and the world see clearly the predesigned plan to rotate power between the current president and a particular individual without putting the complexities, the history and the feelings of the people of the country into consideration. That’s shameful. I have known Udenta as a passionate but detribalized South Easterner who believes in peace, unity and justice. Like a patriot, he shouts those words, and I think all Nigerian politicians must imbibe and shout those words.

Those are words that should reflect our thoughts whether as politicians, elites or ordinary folks. As Nigerians we must realize we are brothers of a common country with our history and future intertwined. Rather than trying to dominate the other, we should seek to cooperate with each other. We should seek reconciliation and not domination of a faction. Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, one of our great founding fathers shared many pieces of advice in unity and patriotism.

At independence, Azikiwe would easily have become the Prime-Minister of Nigeria by accepting to forge an alliance with the Action Congress rather than becoming a ceremonial President in an alliance with NPC. Azikiwe rejected Awolowo’s overture in the interest of unity.

Defeating the Fulani or building a Nigeria where the North will be dominated by the South wasn’t his ambition. Also, at the peak of Nigeria’s civil war which pitted Nigeria against the breakaway Republic of Biafra, Azikiwe again addressed the threat the nation posed to itself when Nigerians turned against one another instead living in peace and unity.

Once again Nigeria is at a crossroad and we seem to lack in our politics, men whose tenets are to be honest, fair and just. Now it’s so obvious that the buffoonery of the political class is a peril to the rest of us and seeking justice and fairness from them is delusional, hence I welcome Udenta’s intervention; his knowledge and understanding of our political history and its crisis of conflicts which he rightly blamed on the insincerity of the political class who have refused to master the politics of compromise which was the strong suits of our founding fathers.

Turning the issue of zoning into a crisis is on purpose. For obvious reasons, which include foxing out the South East, the two major political parties have chosen to be feeble and deflecting on the issue.

Already, there are people out there expressing very extreme views about being ready to fight dirty and how being president has been their life-long ambition. That mindset alone is a disqualification. 2023 is for Nigerians to decide the leader they want. The Southern Governors Forum’s position on the issue of zoning is also unserious. They want power rotated to the South but silent to where in the South they want the power to be rotated to.

Decisions on zoning must be categorical to be meaningful and serve the purpose of nation building. If APC and PDP are serious and honest about zoning they should be clear and also maintain a distance from the perpetuation of South West and North West hegemony which is what Udenta is up against. It’s both repulsive and immoral for anyone from either the South West or North West to put his name on the ballot for 2023 when the South East, North East and North Central have not produced a president since the inception of this republic.

Seeing through the apparent mischief of the political class on the issue and in the absence of political hawks from the South East crisscrossing the country making consultations, Udenta rightly lowered his expectation of the possibility of a president of South East extraction by activating what he called a rear-guard option whereby he embraced Senator Bala Mohammed, the current governor of Bauchi State as his preferred choice of candidate. Bala like Atiku Abubakar is from the North East. Bala Mohammed has clearly indicated his interest to contest the 2023 Presidential Election. Bala requires no introduction. He is a fine gentleman, young, liberal minded and educated.

He possesses the pre-requisite experience to make a good president. He served as a Senator, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and now governor of his home state. In all the positions he occupied he discharged himself creditably. If the position of president is not zoned to the South East by the two major political parties, I will have no problem with a candidate from the North East or North Central.

These zones also have compelling arguments on why they should produce the next president. Between 1999 to date, the South West has produced eight years of Obasanjo’s presidency and another eight years of Vice President Osinbajo which translates to sixteen years of presidential journey. In like manner the North West had produced President Yar’Adua and now President Muhammadu Buhari who will be ending his second term of eight years by 2023.

Udenta’s argument, which is plausible if weighed on its merit, is that the position of president if it must rotate to the South should be categorically zoned to the South East being the only zone in the South which has not produced a president since the inception of this republic. In absence of zoning the position to the South East, the ticket should be thrown open with special consideration for the South East, North East and North Central geopolitical zones.

This is a world of compensation. Those who would not be dominated must not consent to the domination of others. Those who deny others’ sense of belonging and inclusion as equal citizens, deserve it not for themselves and under a just God cannot retain to hold in subjugationdefinitely they cannot retain such an unfair control forever! Let me remind our people from the South West that the politics of Nigeria requires consensus. It’s not about pride, ego or prestige or settlement for support. It’s about consensus building and harmonization, like the political harmonisation that led to the emergence of two candidates from the South West in 1999.

The South East and the North fairly conceded power to the South West to compensate for June 12. I therefore see no reason why we cannot build the same consensus now. We need to deeply reflect on our common existence as a nation as we are challenged on many fronts. We must continue to speak to the conscience of our fellow citizens reminding them of the need to be fair and just and not pretentious patriotism. Sometimes the truth we speak may be bitter and the justice we demand hurting, but they remain the truth and justice that will heal our broken nation.

