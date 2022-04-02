Zoning: Tambuwal putting personal ego before national interest –Dike

An Igbo leader and elder statesman, Prof. Francis Dike, SAN, has dismissed the recent statement on zoning credited to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State as being insensitive and antagonistic of national interest. At a time when there is a huge clamour for the zoning of the 2023 Presidency to the South-East, Governor Tambuwal had in his statement, kicked against zoning the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the South while urging the party to just focus on winning election.

But Dike said that considering the preponderance of opinions across the country in support that the presidential tickets should be zoned to the South-East, Tambuwal was merely putting his ego ahead of national interest. Dike said: “In 1999, when PDP ceded its presidential ticket to the South-West, Olusegun Obasanjo, who became the flag-bearer, was not necessarily the most qualified Nigerian for the position at the time.

“Remember also that in their joint ticket, the Alliance for Democracy and All Peoples Party at the time also gave their presidential ticket to a South-Westerner in the person of Olu Falae, and every Nigerian understood the reason and went along with it. “At that particular time, it was actually Ogbonnaya Onu that won that ticket, and somehow he was out-maneuvered and it was given to Falae.

“So for Tambuwal to talk about ‘winning an election’ at this time, what makes him more popular than a South-Easterner in a presidential poll? “What makes him more competent or credible for the office of the president? Is that statement not tinged with some type of affectation? “He is entitled to his opinion alright, since it is a question of everyone having the right to run for the presidency of the country, but this time, everyone knows that the issue of zoning has taken a new dimension, such that no political party can afford to ignore it. “The whole of the South, the whole of the middle belt and a preponderance of opinions favours that the presidency should go to the South-East. “For Tambuwal to interject with this view when the enthusiasm is already mounting and being a person regarded with warmth by South-Easterners, I believe it is simply a case of putting his personal ego before national interest.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...