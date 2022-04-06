Zoning: We didn’t throw open presidential ticket – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Chairman, Zoning Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday brushed aside widespread reports that the committee had thrown the presidential ticket of the party open.

The governor maintained that the committee was being quoted on what it did not say.

The governor, in a statement via his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, queried why those who were not part of the meeting of the committee would want to “force words into the committee’s mouth.”

“I want to clear the insinuation that the zoning committee has thrown open the presidential ticket. I did inform the media that the committee has adopted a unanimous position to be presented to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party. Where did I say that the committee has thrown open the presidential ticket?

“The committee will present the report to NEC. It is NEC that has the final authority on the zoning of positions.

“As far as the committee was concerned, there were arguments that the presidential candidate should go to the South. While some said it should go to the Northern part of the country. There were others who were of the opinion that it should be thrown open for the best candidate who will be able to deliver good governance and make Nigerians feel like human beings again.

“As the chairman of the committee, we did not say that. So it is very wrong for anyone to insinuate that we have thrown the presidential ticket open. I am still repeating that, whatever we did, we have submitted our report to NEC. So it is wrong for the media to come out with a position despite the fact that they were not members of the committee.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...