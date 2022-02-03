News

Zoning: We’ll be guided by equity, fairness – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it would be guided by the principle of equity and fairness in deciding the zoning of its 2023 presidential ticket. PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary Ibrahim Abdullahi who spoke when he received members of Northern Advocates for Good Governance (NAFGG), said the party has learnt sufficient lessons over zoning of presidential tickets and would do something differently. Abdullahi who spoke on behalf of the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, said PDP would ensure that right was done.

He said: “PDP has learned sufficient lessons in the time past and we are trying to do something in different form. “The pains and suffering of Nigerians, these are things the national leadership of the party is doing to put things right.”

 

