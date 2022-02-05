News

Zoning: What’s good for North is good for South – Anyim

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Former President of the Senate Anyim Pius Anyim has called on opinion leaders in the country to support the retention of rotational presidency between North and South.

Anyim, a presidential candidate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), told 1992 Nigerian National Medal of Merit awardee Prof. Anya O. Anya, to lend his weight on the issue.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who met with Prof. Anya in continuation of his nationwide consultation, called for power shift from the North to South in 2023

According to him: “I have come to consult with you on my aspirations. I am also here to persuade you to raise your voice as a moral authority on the issue of rotation. What is good for the North is also good for the South. I have also come to ask for your prayers.”

Anya, a founding Director-General of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), said he was available to the PDP aspirant to help him realise his ambition.

He lamented that the country is in a deep hole, insisting that everybody must rally round to rescue the country.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

