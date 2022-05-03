Zoning: Why APC, PDP should save Nigeria from implosion

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, last Friday in Abuja, stoked the fire of zoning within the party again.

Soon after a meeting he had with President Muhammadu Buhari, Adamu told State House Correspondents that the APC was yet to take a decision on zoning. He said it was not the work of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to determine but a decision of the whole party.

According to Adamu: “I am today privileged to be the chairman of the party. The party is greater than me. The party has not made a decision and I cannot preempt what the party’s decision will be.” By that statement, no matter the context it was made or taken, Adamu has gone back against the position of the party at the convention, where he was elected the chairman.

The APC had said before the convention that it was swapping all positions held in the party between the North and the South. What that meant was that all the positions held by the North would automatically come to the South and vice versa. What Nigerians interpreted that move to mean was that the APC has zoned the presidency to the South, since it was held by the North for eight years.

That interpretation accounts for the flurry of presidential aspirants from the South in the party. At the last count, only the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has indicated interest from the North with other major aspirants coming from the South. We hope the APC will stick to the position and zone the presidency to the South as expected. Adamu’s position is not far from what the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is doing.

Rather than zone its ticket to the South, considering that Buhari is from the North and will be completing his twoterm tenure next year, the PDP is playing hide and seek.

Despite setting up a 37-man zoning committee headed by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, the party has turned around to throw open the ticket to all parts of the country, hinging its argument on the fact that zoning the ticket now would be unfair to certain individuals who have purchased the form of the party.

Although zoning is not enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended, there has been a gentleman’s agreement that has existed since 1999 among politicians that power should rotate between the North and the South. Thus, when former President Olusegun Obasanjo finished his tenure in 2007, he handed over to the late President Umaru Yar’Adua from the North.

Sadly, Yar’Adua’s tenure was cut short by death, necessitating the emergence of his Deputy, former President Goodluck Jonathan to take over and complete his tenure. We recall that in 2011 when Jonathan ran for a separate term, there was a huge noise from the North that it was still their turn, not the South’s. Jonathan won that election and completed it in 2015. It was his insistence to contest the 2015 presidency again that cost the PDP the presidency that year.

The North unanimously voted for Buhari in connivance with some southerners, who believed in Buhari’s cause. Buhari was re-elected in 2019 and would end his eight-year tenure in 2023. We believe that it is only fair that the APC and PDP consider giving their tickets to Southerners in 2023.

We say so because there is the need to preserve the unity of the country with the 2023 election, even as the country totters on the brink of collapse or implosion.

We think that keeping the presidency in the North for any reason in 2023 will further aggravate an already bad situation, where many people think that they are deliberately alienated from the country’s governance.

That is especially important after a Buhari presidency that has polarized the country more than unite it. At no time since the annulled June 12, 1993 elections won by the late Bashorun MKO Abiola and subsequent events following it up till 1998 has Nigeria been this polarized.

Considering that in 1979, just nine years after the civil war, Nigeria produced an Igbo man, the late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, as the Vice President of the country, we do not see why the North in 2023, would still insist on another shot at the presidency just after Buhari.

We are aware of the agitations in the South East and South West by groups agitating for self-determination. The government has managed to keep the arrowheads of those two groups, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) and Sunday Igboho of the Yoruba group respectively, away for some time.

That does not mean that the agitations have died or that the people are now at peace with Nigeria. The reality is far from it. Another northerner as the president in 2023 would justify the agitations of the self – determination groups and their allegations of northern dominance.

We therefore, believe very strongly that the APC and PDP owe Nigerians a duty to preserve the unity of the country by leaving their presidential tickets in the South.

We know there are other parties that would field Southern Presidential candidates but we are not deluded to believe that another party, outside the big two can win the presidency next year.

We believe that the two parties should not gamble with Nigeria’s unity. Whether APC or PDP, we think that the president of Nigeria in 2023 should and must come from the South to ensure proper balance of the country. Anything short would be a march towards anarchy.

