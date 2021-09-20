Zoning: You’re architect of your downfall, Ebonyi govt replies PDP

The Ebonyi State government has said the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) attack on Engr David Umahi is baseless because the governor has distinguished himself as a leadership reference point in democratic governance.

In a statement issued by the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr. Orji Uchenna Orji, the state government said the PDP’s response to the Governor’s position during a recent interview on Television, was another sign of the party’s deterioration in strength and character.

Umahi, while speaking on a television programme on Friday, alleged the PDP governors at the Southern Governors’ Forum meeting in Enugu were being dishonest with their claim that they were keen about the 2023 presidency going to the South.

He said their body language showed the party won’t zone the Presidency to the South. But in a response to the governor, PDPGF Director- General, Hon. CID Maduabum, asked Umahi to face his frustrations in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and not dabble in their party’s affairs on zoning issues.

However, Orji said in a statement yesterday that, “ Our attention has been drawn to a 6-paragraph press release credited to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum and authored by its Director- General Hon. CID Maduabum dated 18th September, 2021.

“While we consider it unnecessary to glorify the worthless and baseless sensation promoted in his unsubstantiated claims by joining issues with his reckless assertions evidencing nothing but hopelessness and regret of losing an ingenious power- house in the person of His Excellency, Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi, we find it instructive to register that delegating a staff of PDP”

Like this: Like Loading...