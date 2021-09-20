News

Zoning: You’re architect of your downfall, Ebonyi govt replies PDP

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Ebonyi State government has said the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) attack on Engr David Umahi is baseless because the governor has distinguished himself as a leadership reference point in democratic governance.

 

In a statement issued by the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr. Orji Uchenna Orji, the state government said the PDP’s response to the Governor’s position during a recent interview on Television, was another sign of the party’s deterioration in strength and character.

 

Umahi, while speaking on a television programme on Friday, alleged the PDP governors at the Southern Governors’ Forum meeting in Enugu were being dishonest with their claim that they were keen about the 2023 presidency going to the South.

 

He said their body language showed the party won’t zone the Presidency to the South. But in a response to the governor, PDPGF Director- General, Hon. CID Maduabum, asked Umahi to face his frustrations in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and not dabble in their party’s affairs on zoning issues.

 

However, Orji said in a  statement yesterday that, “ Our attention has been drawn to a 6-paragraph press release credited to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum and authored by its Director- General Hon. CID Maduabum dated 18th September, 2021.

 

“While we consider it unnecessary to glorify the worthless and baseless sensation promoted in his unsubstantiated claims by joining issues with his reckless assertions evidencing nothing but hopelessness and regret of losing an ingenious power- house in the person of His Excellency, Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi, we find it instructive to register that delegating a staff of PDP”

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ex-CBN gov, Soludo, declares intention to contest Anambra guber poll

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO AWKA

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, yesterday put to rest speculations about his rumoured ambition for the governorship seat of Anambra State as he finally declared his interest in the 6th November election in the state.   Although he said that he was still consulting, he finally bowed to pressure especially […]
News

Harley West’s Journey From Humble Beginnings To Becoming Successful

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Needless to say, the COVID-19 pandemic struck the whole world by surprise, affecting every sector and causing millions of people to lose their jobs. The leisure and hospitality industry was one that suffered by far the most considerable losses since April 2020, as efforts to contain COVID kept Americans homebound. According to CNBC, the leisure […]
News

US military chiefs in quarantine as Trump Covid chaos spreads

Posted on Author Reporter

  Top US General Mark Milley and other military leaders are self-quarantining after a senior Coast Guard official tested positive for coronavirus. Admiral Charles Ray, vice commandant of the US Coast Guard, tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms. Other officials were quarantining “out of an abundance of caution” after attending meetings with Adm Ray last […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica