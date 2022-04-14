News

Zoning: You've moral obligation to defend your law, Anyim tells PDP

Former Secretary to the Government of theFederation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim said zoning, which is core principle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), should not be jettisonedinnextyear’spresidential election. Anyim, who is one of the 17 presidential aspirants on the platform of the PDP, told the party leadership that democracy as a system of rules and order depends on strong institutionsfor its sustenance and success.

The former SGF, who was at the PDP National Secretariat to formally intimate the National Working Committee (NWC) of his presidential ambition, noted that democracy thrives on three certainties, which he listed as “certainty of tenure, certainty of structure (and) certainty of process.” According to him: “At any timeanyof these‘certainties’ is no longer guaranteed, democracy will corrupt justice and enthrone inequity.

“When a system can no longer defend its rules, it will enthrone the reign of might as against the rule of law. “Accordingly, my appeal is that zoning being a fundamental principle of our party should not be jettisoned.” Anyim, however, stated that as a true party man, he would abide by the decision of the party on the matter, but said PDP should defend section 7 (3) (c) of its constitution. As a means of tackling the spate of insecurity in the country, the aspirant promised to run inclusive “governancethatshallreflectthefederal character of our country without compromising merit and competence. “Weshallpromoteequality of all citizens before the law and protect the independence of the judiciary. “In line with the rule of law, we shall build strong institutions, promote and protect the sanctity of lives as well as the rights and liberties of all citizens. We shall promote consultations, dialogue and negotiations in order to secure the buy-in of our citizens in the governance process.”

 

