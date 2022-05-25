Business

ZUGACOIN begins the world’s first cryptocurrency trade fair in Lagos

Archbishop Sam Zuga, the Founder of Africa’s first cryptocurrency, Zugacoin and his team have successfully commenced the first ever ZUGACOIN TRADE FAIR in the world Lagos.

This event is unarguably the first ever cryptocurrency trade fair in the world where all sales are 100% Zugacoin.

It was a beautiful sight seeing people expressing their joy about the success of the test run of Zugacoin Merchant Trade Fair.

At the ground, people transacted using Zugacoin through scan to pay method.

Declaring the trade fair open, Sam Zuga, who is the first Professor of Digital Economy in the world, expressed his overwhelming joy towards the advantage Zugacoin has over every other cryptocurrencies.

He implored everyone to cut off every fear about Zugacoin Project in their hearts.

As he ended his speech, the people unanimously honoured him with a standing ovation that speaks of acceptability. Truly, a phenomenon in the form of a human being has happened to Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga is the phenomenon.

The Fair continues for another six days.

 

Reporter

