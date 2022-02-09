Metro & Crime

Zugacoin on women’s empowerment mission to Ondo

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Zugacoin on women’s empowerment mission to Ondo

 

The First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs. Betty Anyawu Akeredolu on Tuesday, February 8, hosted the CEO of Zugacoin, Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga and his team at Ondo State Government House, Akure.

The reason for the visit was to discuss how Zugacoin can be used as a tool for poverty alleviation of Ondo State women.

Akeredolu welcomed the idea of using Zugacoin, one of the best selling Crypocurrencies in the world to lift the Ondo women out of poverty and ensure their financial freedom.

This official came shortly after Sam Zuga, who is world’s first professor of digital economy, penned a letter to the Federal Government pledging to lift over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Sam Zuga through the letter to President Muhammad Buhari stated his plans to also reduce the country’s constant borrowing or proffer solutions to totally eradicate it, if he is given the privilege to interface with the President.

“I’m notifying you officially that you have done a great job in Nigeria during one of the hardest times in the history of the world. You could have done better if things where better. I have decided to support you in my own little way by offering to give every Nigerian 1 million naira worth of Zugacoins to compliment your agenda of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty,” part of his letter to the government had read.

Zugacoin the first and fastest selling Cryptocurrency in Africa, launched on the December 1, 2020 also recently recorded another ground breaking achievement of over 700 million withdrawal within  three days.

According Sam Zuga, whose vision and mission is to lead Africans to financial freedom through Zugacoin, the recent withdrawal ability is evident that the crypocurrency has no deficiency.

Since its launch two years ago,  Zugacoin has grown to become the most successful cryptocurrency in Africa and currently the most valuable coin in the history of cryptocurrencies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ortom sympathizes with families of boat mishap, as Police recover 3 bodies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

*Mourns Benue varsity DVC’s death   Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Monday sympathized with families of the 21 victims who lost their lives when their boat capsized while crossing River Benue on their way to attend an annual church conference. This is as the State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Sewuese […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo: Re-arrest fleeing suspected killer, monarch, lawmaker tell police

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo and Taiwo Jimoh

Traditional ruler of Akinyele in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State, Oba James Odediran, yesterday raised the alarm over the reported escape of a serial killer from police custody.   The suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe (19), was arrested and paraded by the police for allegedly killing about five people for rituals […]
Metro & Crime

Customs seizes N20.9bn bags of rice, other contraband

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…recovers N1.75bn from importers Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has seized 31,129 of 50kg bags of foreign rice, 11,290 cartons of foreign poultry products and other contraband valued at N20.89 billion. The unit also recovered N1.75 billion from importers who shortchanged the government. Its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Theophilus […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica