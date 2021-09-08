Business

Zugacoin soars to $256,000 as bitcoin drops to $46,000

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The first Professor of Digital Economy in the world Archbishop Sam Zuga has called on Nigerians and Africans to embrace the first cryptocurrency in Africa, Zugacoin.

This comes as Zugacoin continues to soar and now sells at $256,000 per coin.

Zugacoin, which is arguably Africa’s best selling crypocurrency, is well known for its continuous success.

Today, Zugacoin has risen to become the highest in value in the global market topping bitcoin which now sells at $46,000.

According to the founder, Zugacoin’s overwhelming growth is worth celebrating and best time for Nigerians and Africans in general to take on the opportunity to gain financial freedom.

He said: “I’m calling on all Nigerians to embrace Zugacoin to secure their financial future. The whole world is going digital, including economy. Digital currencies are substituting fiat currencies gradually. Exchange your fiat currencies to digital currencies to secure your future.

“I want to appreciate all that are already in Zugacoin to remain steadfast, we are perfecting all that are yet to be perfected. We are not rushing because we want to build a system that will stand strong for future generations to also benefit from.

“Chat the following customer care lines if you want to exchange your fiat currencies to Zugacoin. 08029190438. 08126526511. 07044974153.
Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga.”

Zugacoin, which is the first cryptocurrency in Africa, was officially launched on December 1, 2020 with the aim of providing ways to help every willing, average Nigerian to have financial liberation and earn a better living.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19 hinders Islamic banking’s penetration

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The overall penetration of both conventional and Islamic banking in 2020 has seen a small reduction, falling from 60 per cent to 58 per cent for Islamic banking products and from 65 per cent to 64 per cent for conventional banking compared to 2019, the Islamic Banking Index by the UAE’s Emirates Islamic has announced. […]
Business

Need for vibrant commodity exchanges

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

There is need for collaboration among relevant agencies to boost commodity exchanges. CHRIS UGWU writes Following the downturn in the economy, stakeholders have stepped up campaign for the diversification of the exchange to accommodate, the commodity exchanges. A commodity is a product, which trades on an exchange. This includes cocoa, rubber, palm kernel, palm oil, […]
Business

UBA reiterates support for creative industry

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Executive Producer of the United Bank for Africa’s (UBA) Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, REDTV, Bola Atta, has said that the lender will continue to support the creative industry to ensure that more youth are gainfully employed and presented with opportunities that showcase their talent, thereby boosting economies across the continent.   She stated this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica