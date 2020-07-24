Zulum: Aid workers’ execution painful, sends delegation to families

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday expressed his regret and pain in the execution of aid workers by Boko Haram insurgents. The governor described the aid workers as heroes that were gruesomely murdered in the course of serving humanity. Zulum’s spokesman Malam Isa Gusau, said in a statement released in Maiduguri that the governor was informed of the execution on Wednesday evening, while he was at the headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Abuja to discuss the introduction of civil-defence volunteer programme and the deployment of more agrorangers to secure farmers in Borno State. Zulum left Maiduguri that same Wednesday and on arriving in Abuja, he drove straight to the NSCDC headquarters. The insurgents had earlier released a video that showed five blindfolded aid workers with four of them shot at close range, while one was spared even though he was also positioned for execution. The five aid workers were abducted weeks back during a humanitarian mission to support internally displaced persons (IDPs). “Governor Babagana Zulum is deeply pained and extremely worried by the gruesome execution of the aid workers, who lost their lives while trying to save IDPs through humanitarian activities. The governor mourns these heroes and shares the grief of their families and employers – Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Action Against Hunger, Reach International, International Rescue Committee, and condoles with the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, (UNOCHA)”, the statement said. Gusau noted that Governor Zulum had, in his absence, directed a government delegation to immediately visit families of the aid workers to participate in funeral activities and to pay condolence visits to affected humanitarian partners through UNOCHA.
