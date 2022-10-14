News

Zulum allocates houses to 24 teachers

At least 24 primary school teachers have been allocated fully furnished flats at newly inaugurated teachers’ quarters built by Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum in Maiduguri. The quarters were inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari some weeks ago when he visited Maiduguri for the 2022 World Humanitarian Day.

The quarters at Bulumkutu along Airport Road is one of over 600 capital projects delivered by the Zulum government. The state government allocated the houses to the teachers from Maiduguri and Jere Local Education Authority (LEA) on Wednesday. The Commissioner for Education Lawan Wakilbe, who handed the houses to the beneficiaries, said the state government had constructed similar homes in Banki Town, the Bama Local Government Area, and Mafa. He also said the Zulum administration will extend such projects to other councils to provide accommodation for hardworking teachers.

The commissioner explained that the beneficiaries were selected based on merit. He told the teachers to take good care of the houses. Meanwhile, The Commissioner for Housing and Energy Yuguda Vungas, whose ministry constructed the quarters, while handing the keys to Wakilbe for onward allocation to the teachers, said the houses consist of 12 units each of fully furnished two bedrooms.

 

