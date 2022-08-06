News

Zulum approves new ED, GM Primary Healthcare Agency, REB

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has approved the appointments of Dr. Lawi Auta Mshelia as Acting Executive Director, Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA) and Engr. Abba Kyari, as General Manager of Borno State Rural Electrification Board (REB).

Zulum, in a statement issued yesterday by the Governor’s Spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, in Maiduguri, said Dr. Mshelia will be replacing Dr. Goni Abba at the Primary Health Care Development Agency. The Agency’s outgoing E.D, Dr. Goni Abba, is to assume office as Director of Public Health at the Borno State Ministry of Health, which is the office Dr. Mshelia is leaving. The governor, in the statement, deeply appreciated the services of the outgoing ED and urged him to deploy his experience, especially the one gained from the SPHCDA, to the State Ministry of Health towards enhanced public health services for the wellbeing of Borno’s people.

 

Our Reporters

