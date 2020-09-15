Zulum approves recruitment of 84 doctors, 365 nurses, for Borno hospitals

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has approved the engagement of 84 medical doctors, 365 nurses and midwives, 45pharmacists and100healthtechniciansand other supportive staff for hospitals in the state.

Altogether, 594 health personnel would be added to the state’s healthcare sector.

The governor announced the recruitment yesterday in Maiduguri at the end of a meeting with the state’s public healthcare stakeholders attended by the Chair man, Borno State House of Assembly’s Committee on Health; state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Salihu Kwayabura; Chairman, National Association of Nurses and Midwives, Umar M. Shettima and heads of the state’s Health Management Board, Contributory Health Scheme and Primary Healthcare Development Agency, among other stakeholders.

The meeting was held at the Government House, Maiduguri. Of the 365 nurses and midwives, the governor explained, half of them were fresh graduates of colleges while the others were experienced personnel who had retired from the Borno State civil service after years of serving in hospitals as nurses and midwives. Governor Zulum said they have now been recruited on contract basis.

On the 84 medical doctors, the governor said some were recruited as permanent staff while others were alsi engaged on contract basis, including those on sabbatical services. He said the 45 pharmacists and 100 technicians and supportive staff would work in laboratories and other diagnostic sections as key components of the health sector.

According to him, this far reaching decision he took was aimed at drastically increasing the number of healthcare professionals across the state in order to bridge the existing gaps in citizens-doctors and nurses ratio, and to eventually match the increase in the number of hospitals and primary healthcare centres in the state, 51 of which were established by his administration.

The governor also announced that he had given approval for the state College of Nursing and Midwifery to begin annual foundation programmes with the aim of admitting at least 200 student nurses and midwives annually.

He said the foundation would commence with initial 135 student nurses, with five drawn from each of Borno’s 27 local government areas.

He said the state would, however, enter into agreement with all students who would be enjoying steady payment of allowances; that on graduation, they would not leave the state until after working in the state’s health sector for a period of time, for which they will be paid like other workers.

Zulum also announced that the state would soon embark on aggressive construction of new staff quarters for doctors, nurses and midwives, to encourage productivity

