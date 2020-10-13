Zulum approves recruitment of additional 776 teachers for Borno Secondary Schools

Ahead of the November 1 resumption date for secondary schools in Borno State, the state governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, on Tuesday, has approved the recruitment of 776 teachers for the schools in the state.

Governor Zulum disclosed this after a meeting with the officials of the state ministry’s of Higher Education and Borno State Universal Basic Education Board (BOSUBEB).

Zulum also said that immediately after the completion of the verification exercise, similar approval will be granted to the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to recruit more qualified primary school teachers.

The Governor further stated that the state executive council has resolved to extend retirement age for the teachers of the state tertiary institutions, adding that a Bill has already been sent to the state Assembly to that effect.

Governor Zulum also directed the state Ministry of Education and the state Universal Basic Education Board to recruit some qualified retired teachers, particularly science teachers on ad hoc basis, stating that the move is to bridge the gap of the existing shortage of science teachers across the state.

