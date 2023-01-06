Zulum assures of security in Borno, says elections’ll hold

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has said that the security situation in the state has improved tremendously assuring that the oncoming general election would hold as scheduled.

Zulum gave this assurance Friday after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He gave a progress report on the rehabilitation and resettlement process for the internally displaced persons (IDP) in the state.

Commenting on the security situation in the state in an interaction with newsmen after the meeting, Zulum said though no place on earth was devoid of insecurity, with support from the federal government and the military, Borno has made much progress in attaining peace.

Asked whether the people of Borno would participate in the oncoming general elections, Zulum said: “The people of Borno State voted during the 2015 elections. They have also voted during the 2019 elections. Can you compare the security situation in 2019, 2011 and now? The security in Borno has improved tremendously by over 90%. So we don’t have any problem.

“Eligible voters can go and cast their votes on election day, Insha Allah, in Borno State, we don’t have any problem.”

