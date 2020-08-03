News Top Stories

Zulum attack: We’re all vulnerable – Govs

Nigerian governors have said the attack on Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum allegedly by members of Boko Haram sect, exposed the vulnerability of other state governors due to “fragility of the country’s security architecture.”
Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Kayode Fayemi, in a solidarity message to Zulum on behalf of other governors, expressed regret at the worsening security situation in the country, in spite of the efforts of government to end it.

 

Fayemi noted that the attack was one unwarranted attack too many, stating that although Governor Zulum escaped unhurt, two members of civilian Joint Task Force and a police officer attached to his convoy, sustained injuries.

 

He prayed for their quick recovery, and assured the governor that NGF members were solidly behind him “in your effort to rid Borno State of these dastardly and wicked agents of evil.”

Kayode, who is the governor of Ekiti State, assured Zulum that the National Economic Council (NEC) sub-committee on security would meet this week and use the resolutions therefrom, to dialogue with President Muhammadu Buhari and service chiefs “to discuss this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation.”

