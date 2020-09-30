Zulum: B’Haram insurgency has sacked 13m Borno farmers from farmlands

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum said over 13 million Borno farmers could no longer engage in farming activities due to the action of Boko Haram insurgents.

The governor, who spoke when he received a delegation of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) led by its Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi, said about 10 million people employed by the Chad Basin as well as three million others engaged by the Sambisa Grazing Reserve and the Mandara Mountains could no longer access their farmlands for fear of insurgents attacks.

“The situation in our state is has become very dire,” the governor stated.

A statement by NGF Head of Media and Public Affairs Abdulrazaquoe Bello-Barkindo, disclosed that Zulum further told his guests that more than 800,000 people resident in Monguno are under the age of 20, whom he said, are now susceptible to engaging on criminal activities because they are not positively engaged.

He added that Gajiram Local Government alone has over 300, 000 internally displaced persons and appealed to the Federal Government to ensure that Chadian soldiers joined in the fight against insurgency if any meaningful success is to be recorded on the battle ground.

The governor, who argued that no single army anywhere in the world has ever succeeded in defeating insurgency, stating that allowing Chadian soldiers to compliment the efforts of their Nigerian counterpart is not to undermine the sovereignty of the country.

He explained that the attacks would not deterred him from pursuing seeking the emancipation his people because, according to him, “security and development are two sides of the same coin. The people had been forced to be unproductive and depend on aid.”

Zulum, however, promised he would be careful in the way he traverses his state, and expressed gratitude to his colleagues for making out time to commiserate with him and the people of Borno State over the attacks.

Fayemi, who led Governors Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Simon Bako Lalong on the visit, said the Nigerian government owes the Borno people a duty to end this insurgency and nip it in the bud.

