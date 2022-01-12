News Top Stories

Zulum calls for improved welfare for Military

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa, MAIDUGURI Comment(0)

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has canvassed for the increased welfare and remuneration to the personnel of the Nigerian military for their sacrifices and the fight  against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the country.

 

Governor Zulum, who made the call while speaking at the End of Year Thanksgiving and lunch in honour of the promotion of the GOC 7 Division to the rank of Major General, which held at the 7 Division, headquarters, Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri yesterday, said personnel of the Nigerian Military deserved to be well remunerated for their sacrifices and commitment to keep a united and secured nation.

 

He said officers and personnel of the military and other security establishments deserve to be supported and encouraged and described their duties as tough ones, hence the need for not only support by states, for increase in their entitlements, when the economy permits such considerations by the Federal Government.

 

 

Governor Zulum while commending the role of the military in the peace building role that led to the safe resettlement of about 18 communities across the state assured of his administration’s continued support to the military.

 

Speaking at the occasion, the Theatre Commander Northeast Operation Had in Kai, Major General, Christopher Musa thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service Chiefs for approving the promotion of over 140 officers within the theatre.

 

This is the first time in the history of the theatre that three Brigadier General were promoted to Major Generals, 1 AVM and 22 Brigadier Generals and from other officers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

Al-Qaeda’s infiltration in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Commander of the United States Special Operations Command for Africa, Maj.-Gen. Dagvin Anderson, recently rattled Nigerians when he revealed that Al Qaeda, the dreaded terrorist organisation, had joined other terrorist groups in the battle for the soul of Nigeria. Anderson, who dropped the bombshell during a virtual media briefing, said Al Qaeda has not […]
News

Viral video: Abe wants Amaechi’s supporters arrested

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The immediate past senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Magnus Ngei Abe, has urged security agencies to arrest the supporters of Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, for threatening to burn down Rivers in a viral video. Abe in a statement said that Nigeria cannot indefinitely tolerate lawlessness, rascality and impunity, as the […]
News

Stakeholders want efficient fiscal policy for oil, gas sector

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

In a bid to boost the revenue drive in the oil and gas sector of the economy, stakeholders in sector yesterday called on the Federal Government to evolve an efficient and attractive fiscal policy for the sector, which would help drive investment and infrastructure development in the country. The stakeholders, who disclosed this at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica