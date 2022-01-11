Zulum calls for improved welfare for Military

Ahmed Miringa, Maiduguri

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has canvassed for the increased welfare and remuneration to the personnel of the Nigerian military for their sacrifices and the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the country.

Governor Zulum, who made the call while speaking at the End of Year Thanksgiving and lunch in honour of the promotion of the GOC 7 Division to the rank of Major General, which held at the 7 Division, headquarters, Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri Tuesday, said personnel of the Nigerian Military deserved to be well remunerated for their sacrifices and commitment to keep a united and secured nation.

He said officers and personnel of the military and other security establishments deserve to be supported and encouraged and described their duties as tough ones, hence the need for not only support by states, for increase in their entitlements, when the economy permits such considerations by the Federal Government.

Governor Zulum while commending the role of the military in the peace building role that led to the safe resettlement of about 18 communities across the state assured of his administration’s continued support to the military.

Speaking at the occasion, the Theatre Commander Northeast Operation Had in Kai, Major General, Christopher Musa thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service Chiefs for approving the promotion of over 140 officers within the theatre. This is the first time in the history of the theatre that three Brigadier General were promoted to Major Generals, 1 AVM and 22 Brigadier Generals and from other officers.

