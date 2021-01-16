Zulum commends military for sacrifice in fight against Boko Haram, other crimes

In Borno State, Governor Babagana Zulum commended the Nigerian armed forces for their immense contributions and sacrifices they have made in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges in the state and country at large. “I must commend the immense contributions and sacrifices by the military and other security agencies, especially the gallant efforts they are making to tackle insurgency and other security challenges in the state and country at large. The Armed Forces are sacrificing their lives day and night to ensure security of lives and property of all citizens and we must appreciate them”.
US ends exchange programs with China, calling them ‘propaganda’
The U.S. State Department said on Friday it has ended five cultural exchange programs with China, calling them “soft power propaganda tools.” The Department said on its website it had “terminated” the Policymakers Educational China Trip Program, the U.S.-China Friendship Program, the U.S.-China Leadership Exchange Program, the U.S.-China Transpacific Exchange Program and the Hong Kong […]
Edo guber: Ex-APC presidential aspirant backs Obaseki
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State and former presidential aspirant of the ruling party, Chief Francis Onabis, has advanced reasons why residents of the state should re-elect incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term. Onabis noted that the reelection of Obaseki for a second term of four year would […]
Long-term obesity increases health risks
Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said the longer a person is overweight, the more damage it does to cardiovascular and metabolic health while increasing the fellow’s risk of metabolic dysfunction and diabetes. These are the findings of a new study, published in the journal ‘PLOS One’. A metabolic disorder occurs when abnormal chemical reactions […]
