Zulum commends military for sacrifice in fight against Boko Haram, other crimes

In Borno State, Governor Babagana Zulum commended the Nigerian armed forces for their immense contributions and sacrifices they have made in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges in the state and country at large. “I must commend the immense contributions and sacrifices by the military and other security agencies, especially the gallant efforts they are making to tackle insurgency and other security challenges in the state and country at large. The Armed Forces are sacrificing their lives day and night to ensure security of lives and property of all citizens and we must appreciate them”.

